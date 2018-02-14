Ramil de Jesus is given the opportunity to test DLSU's different rotations

February 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Head coach Ramil de Jesus was flushed not because of the bouquet of flowers his girls gifted him on Valentines Day but because the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers were tried and tested once again on Wednesday, February 14.

The defending champions opened their Season 80 campaign with a 5-set match against the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses, followed by a sweep of the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons.

Despite coming off a straight-set win, the Lady Spikers were almost there in securing another sweep, but the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws rallied back from 22-24 deficit to extend the set and the match to 5 sets.

Most team managers would consider it a 'bad win,' but DLSU coach de Jesus has different perspective of games that land on a slippery slope.

"Well, siguro it's a good thing kasi at least makikita mo kung ano pa yung kailangang ayusin sa team, and mate-test mo yung character ng team," said de Jesus.

(Well, I guess it's a good thing because at least we'll see what we need to fix in the team and the character of the team will be tested)

In the light of DLSU's downhill performance, Lady Spikers May Luna and Arriane Layug came off the bench to aid the DLSU starters especially when FEU was building its confidence in the 3rd and 4th set. Middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya also registered a double-digit figure of 11 points, which stemmed from crucial ones in the match.

De Jesus also saw it as another positive sign to adjust his rotations and test his bench players as CJ Saga was also subbed in for starting setter Michelle Cobb.

"Kasama naman sa rotations yun (hugot sa bench players) pero siguro para magamit yung ganoong klaseng rotation. Siguro merong kailangan ayusin sa team. Okay naman, nag-deliver naman sila sa team, nag-deliver naman kanina," said de Jesus.

(Pulling players from the bench is part of the rotations, but I guess it is for us to use this kind of rotation. I guess something needs to be fixed in the team. It's okay, they delivered for the team.)

Currently standing with a 3-0 record in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament, the DLSU Lady Spikers are co-leaders with the National University Lady Bulldogs. One of the teams will soon stain its perfect record and it is set to happen on Sunday, February 18, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

With the match being 4 days away, De Jesus and his girls could still enjoy their Valentines day for now before learning and training for their match against the Premier Volleyball League champions. – Rappler.com