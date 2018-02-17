Maddie Madayag and Jhoana Maraguinot seize the chance to switch to the numbers that they really desired

Published 5:39 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As the Ateneo Lady Eagles cruised to their 2nd victory over the winless University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors on Saturday, February 17, team captain Maddie Madayag and veteran player Jhoana Maraguinot revealed why they donned new jersey numbers.

In Season 79, Madayag was last seen wearing number 17, and Maraguinot, number 15.

With the Lady Eagles team at its rebuilding stage, Madayag and Maraguinot took the chance to switch to the numbers that they really desired.

De La Salle Lipa high school graduate Maraguinot had a sentimental attachment to the number 13. Maraguinot has been donning the number 13 since she started playing volleyball, taking after mother Lovel Agno, a former national team player and Adamson Lady Falcon.

"Ito talaga number ko ever since I started playing so ngayon lang ako nagka-chance para gamitin ang number na ito (This has been my number ever since I started playing, so now I just got a chance to use this number)," said Maraguinot.

After returning to the team in Season 80 following her ACL injury midway in Season 78, Madayag had competition for the number 7 as former libero Gizelle Tan already acquired the number.

Madayag explained that the number 7 was special to her because her birthday is on February 7. The Davao native recently turned 20.

"It's because my birthday is on February 7. But Gie before was 7 so I picked 17," said Madayag.

Both Maraguinot and Madayag led the team with 20 points and 12 points, respectively. Maraguinot also defended the backrow with 12 excellent digs and 11 receptions, while Madayag converted 5 blocks.

The Ateneo Lady Ealges will face the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday, February 21, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Rappler.com