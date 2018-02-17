The FEU Lady Tamaraws finally secure a victory after losing two straight games

Published 6:07 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws finally earned their first straight set win over the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons, 25-23, 25-12, 25-19, on Saturday, February 17, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

With hopes of preventing a sweep, the Lady Maroons cut the deficit to two points, 18-16. The Lady Tamaraws did not waste time to delay the sweep and capped off the game with an ace by Jeanette Villareal.

The FEU Lady Tamaraws stand at 2-2, while the Lady Maroons fall to 1-3 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Heather Guino-o relieved Bernadeth Pons of topscoring duties and tallied 11 points off 7 attacks, two blocks and two aces while Chinchin Basas followed with 10 points. Pons did not reach double digits in today's match in any statistic but she provided balanced offense and defense, chipping in 9 points, 8 digs and 8 receptions.

Tots Carlos continued to lead the Lady Maroons with 15 points as well as making 10 excellent digs and 8 receptions.

Both teams entered the match with a desire to end their two-game losing skid. After the early back-and-forth action, the Lady Maroons were able to break away from the stalemate and raced to a 22-18 advantage. UP began to fumble with errors again which allowed the Lady Tamaraws to go on a 7-1 run to give them the one set lead.

The Lady Tamaraws rode on the momentum and dominated the set. Tots Carlos derailed the FEU from taking the second set with two straight attacks but the Lady Tams still managed to end the set with a double digit gap.

The Scores

FEU (3) – Guino-o 11, Basas 10, Pons 9, Domingo 5, Villareal 3, Negrito 2.

UP (0) – Carlos 15, Layug 4, Ramos 4, Molde 4, Rosier 3, Buitre 1.

– Rappler.com