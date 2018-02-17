Bernadeth Pons produces a single-digit outing of 9 points compared to her double-digit numbers in the past 3 games

Published 8:18 PM, February 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 3 5-setter games and two straight losses, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws bounced back with a straight set victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons on Saturday, February 10.

Both teams came off from victories in their opening games but went on a losing skid in their next two games. In the first set of the match, the Lady Tamaraws rallied back from a 22-18 deficit with a 7-1 run that marked their shift to a winning momentum as they clinched the important victory.

"Nakakaboost ng morale ‘to sa players, kasi kailangan maboost ang morale nila ulit para mabalik ang confidence nila (This boosts the morale of the players. Their morale needs to be boosted to get their confidence back)," said Head Coach George Pascua.

The Lady Tamaraws' 4th match of Season 80 also saw a different FEU team as captain Bernadeth Pons took a back seat and watched her team mates Heather Guino-o and Chinchin Basas take over her usual scoring duties.

Compared to her double-digit outings in her last 3 games, Pons only produced 9 points, but led her team in defense with 8 excellent digs and 8 receptions. Guino-o led the team with 11 points off 7 attacks, two blocks and two aces while Basas followed with 10 points.

The FEU team captain took it as a good sign for the team and shared the positive effects of her team's balanced contributions.

"Masaya ako kasi lahat talaga nag-contribute. Sabi ko nga after the game na ganoon kadali lang 'yung volleyball pagka lahat tayo sama-sama gumagawa. Iyon. Naging mabilis 'yung laban kasi lahat naman nagcontribute," said Pons.

(I am happy because everyone contributed. After the game, I said that volleyball is that easy if all of us are doing something together. That's it. The game became faster because everyone contributed.)

With the win being a confidence booster and their team work bearing fruit, the Lady Tamaraws are aiming to prove that they have really bounced back from their momentary skid by winning their remaining games.

"Mas magaganda pa 'yung maipapakita namin sa mga next few games namin kasi we need to win talaga 'yung mga remaining games para maging maganda 'yung standing namin sa first round," said Pons.

(We will be able to give better performances in the next few games because we really need to win the remaining games so that our standing will be good in the first round.)

FEU's next game will be against the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors on Saturday, February 24, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Despite facing a winless team, the Lady Tamaraws will not overlook their competition as they have a mentality of seeing every team as a "threat" to their Season 80 campaign.

"Walang ‘lang’ na team. So lahat ay nag-eensayo, lahat gusto manalo. Iyon talaga. Kailangan na paghirapan namin iyon. Every point [ay mahalaga] sa bawat makakalaban namin," said Pons.

(There's no 'only' team. Everyone practices, everyone wants to win. That's it. We have to work hard for it. Every point is important whoever we face.) – Rappler.com