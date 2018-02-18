The NU Lady Bulldogs are the sole undefeated team in the league

Published 4:39 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs emerged as the sole undefeated team in the UAAP Season 80 women's volleyball tournament, defeating defending champions De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers in 5 sets, 26-24, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14, on Sunday, February 18 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Bulldogs earned their fighting chance after Tin Tiamzon committed back-to-back errors and Jaja Santiago tied the 5th set at 12-all. Santiago brought NU to match point with a spike down the middle and May Luna extended the match by tying it at 14-all. Santiago's crosscourt spike brought it to the second match point and Aiko Urdas finished the match with an ace.

The Lady Bulldogs stand at 4-0 while the defending champions pick up one loss to fall to a 3-1 record in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Santiago topscored with 27 points off 20 spikes, 4 blocks and 3 aces. Risa Sato followed with 15 points off 10 spikes and 5 blocks while making 10 excellent digs. Jasmine Nabor made all the team's 53 excellent sets.

Season 79 MVP Majoy Baron led the team with 14 points while Luna came off the bench in the second set to follow with 12 points. Dawn Macandili covered the floor with 37 excellent digs and 16 receptions.

The Lady Bulldogs broke out of the early stalemate and needed two points left to take the first set, 23-18. After a crucial point by Arriane Layug, the Lady Spikers turned it around with 3 service aces by Michelle Cobb and was capped off by an attack error from Audrey Paran to tie the set at 23-all.

NU nabbed set point via a Risa Sato attack, but it was tied at 24-all after Jorelle Singh made a service error. Urdas scored off the block and Roselyn Doria's attack managed to close out the set to give NU a 1-0 lead to the match.

The Lady Bulldogs led early in the second set to go up by 4, 9-5. Team captain Majoy Baron's attack capped off DLSU's 5-1 rally to tie the score at 10-all. DLSU only took the lead after Kim Dy and Tin Tiamzon combined for back-to-back attack to give the Lady Spikers a 2-point edge, 14-12. Santiago's crosscourt spike brought it back to a 15-all score.

May Luna's two attacks lifted DLSU to pull away the lead, which was followed by back-to-back errors from Sato that brought DLSU to set point, 24-19. Baron came up with a crucial block to even the match with one set apiece.

DLSU rode with their second set momentum and got off to a 3-0 start to the 3rd. Santiago powered the Lady Bulldogs to take the lead with two aces and a check ball, 9-7. Both teams continued to trade leads until Urdas sparked a 3-0 run for NU to go up by 3 points, 16-13.

The Lady Spikers nabbed the lead once again with a 6-1 run, punctuated by Layug's and Ogunsanya's contributions. DLSU was two points away from taking the 3rd set with Luna's attack, but the Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to one, 23-22. Baron wasted no time by bringing it to set point and Luna's spike down the middle gave DLSU the 2-1 advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs shifted the momentum to their side with a strong start to the 4th set pulling it to a 11-6 advantage. NU's renewed offense silenced the Lady Spikers as Doria sent an attack towards the backrow to bring the Lady Bulldogs to set point and Jasmine Nabor's ace pushed the game to a 5th set.

Dy sparked the DLSU offense in the deciding set with the first 3 points and capitalized on NU's errors to nab a 8-5 lead. After back-to-back errors by Baron cut DLSU's lead to one, 8-7, the Lady Spikers bounced back with a 4-1 run, 12-8.

The Scores

NU (3) – Santiago 27, Sato 15, Urdas 10, Paran 10, Doria 8, Nabor 4, Singh 1.

DLSU (2) – Baron 14, Luna 12, Dy 11, Ogunsanya 8, Tiamzon 8, Layug 7, Cheng 6, Cobb 4.

– Rappler.com