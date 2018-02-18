UST now has two sweeps in its record this Season 80

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses cruised to their second sweep of the season over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-9, 31-29, 25-19 on Sunday, February 18, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Sisi Rondina scored 4 out of the last 5 points of UST, punctuated by her service ace that brought it to a match point. Christine Francisco finished the match with a block.

The Tigresses bounced back from their loss against the Ateneo Lady Eagles to stand at 2-2, while the Lady Falcons also stand at 2-2 as their two-game winning streak ended.

Rondina finished with 22 points off 17 attacks, 4 aces, and one block, while making 16 excellent digs. Boom Pacres followed with 13 points off 10 spikes and 3 aces.

Jema Galanza led Adamson as the only double-digit scorer of 10 points while Tonnie Ponce continued to defend the floor with 11 digs and 13 receptions.

The Tigresses missed the services of Filipino-Italian Milena Alessandrini and libero Rica Rivera due to injury. Alessandrini is out for the rest of the first round due to a shoulder injury, while Rivera suffered a knee injury from UST's previous game against Ateneo.

The Tigresses dominated the first set, limiting the Lady Falcons to only single digits. Rondina's spike down the middle and Carla Sandoval's ace closed out the set, 25-9.

The Lady Falcons turned the tables and took control early in the second set until UST managed to tie the score at 12-all, thanks to an error by Adamson that completed Rondina's attack and Pacres' ace.

With only two points away from taking the second set, UST cut its deficit to two capped off by an ace by Caitlin Viray, 23-21. Christine Soyud brought it to a set point for the Lady Falcons but back-to-back errors by Adamson cost them the lead and tied the set at 24-all.

Both teams continued to extend the set as Adamson brought it to 5 set points, but UST managed to take the set at the second set point via back-to-back hits by Rondina.

The Tigresses were already looking to sweep the match as they got off to a 10-3 start to the 3rd quarter. The Lady Falcons sparked a short 3-0 run which was immediately silenced by Rondina's attack. The Tigresses stretched the lead to 8 points, 17-9, capped off by Pacres' attack.

The Scores

UST (3) – Rondina 22, Pacres 13, Sandoval 9, Palec 5, Francisco 3, Bicar 3, Viray 1.

AdU (0) – Galanza 10, Paat 7, Soyud 5, Permentilla 5, Dacoron 3, Emnas 2.

