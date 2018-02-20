The NU Bullpups will face the undefeated Ateneo Blue Eaglets for the UAAP Jrs basketball title on Friday, February 23 at the Filoil Flying V Centre

Published 6:07 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The National University (NU) Bullpups ended the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tiger Cubs' Cinderella run in the UAAP Jrs basketball, 91-72, on Tuesday, February 20 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Back-to-back threes by Terrence Fortea and Miguel Oczon gave NU a 20-point lead over the Tiger Cubs in the 4th quarter. MVP Cj Cansino pulled off an and-1 in the last 1:34 of the game to cut NU's lead to 17 points, 88-71, but it was not enough and too late to spark a comeback.

UST failed to force a Game 2 with the Bullpups, catapulting NU to its 7th straight finals appearance. They tangle with the Ateneo Blue Eaglets for the championship.

Fortea topscored for the Bullpups with 17 points, while Oczon followed with 16 points. Paolo Javillonar recorded a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Rayjhun Baquial and Jezreel Villapando led the Tiger Cubs with 16 points apiece. John Lina and Cansino registered double-doubles as they tallied 10 points apiece as well as 10 and 16 boards, respectively.

The Tiger Cubs were the first to break out of the first quarter stalemate as John Lina and Vince Dolendo went back-to-back to nab a 4-point lead, 16-12. After Fortea split his FTs at the last two minute mark of the first, he buried a three to take the lead for NU and Miguel followed with one of his own to pull away the lead.

Fortea rode on his first quarter momentum and sparked an NU 11-0 run with his personal 5-0 start. UST only managed to put an end to their scoring drought with a 3-pointer from Rayjhun Baquial at the 7:05 mark of the second quarter. The Tiger Cubs managed to cut the deficit to 10 via back-to-back buckets by Cyril Narvasa and Lina, 41-31.

UST's first half performance was plagued with 13 turnovers compared to NU's two. The Bullpups managed to tally 13 points off turnovers as well.

The Bullpups stretched the lead to as much as 17 points in the 3rd, punctuated by Paolo Javillonar's back-to-back baskets. Jezreel Villapando drained a shot from beyond the arc to cut the deficit to 14 points, 67-51. The Bullpups still managed to overwhelm the Tiger Cubs as Fortea's buzzer beating floater ended the 3rd up by 16 points.

The Scores

NU (91) – Fortea 10, Oczon 16, Javillonar 13, Amsali 12, Manalang 11, Coyoca 8, Gonzales 4, Pangilinan 4, Minerva 2, Malonzo 2, Vinoya 2, Dayrit 0, Felisilda 0.

UST (72) – Bacquial 16, Villapando 16, Lina 10, Cansino 10, Narvasa 10, Anunciacion 6, Palencia 6, Dolendo 2, Manabat 0, Relucio 0, Estrella 0, Dela Cruz 0, Benzonan 0.

Quarter Scores: 21-17, 45-31, 67-51, 91-72.

– Rappler.com