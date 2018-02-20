'Worth fighting for ang UST'

Published 10:47 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One Most Valuable Player award and 4 championships. University of Santo Tomas (UST) legend in the 90s Christopher Cantonjos gave back to his alma mater by assuming the head coach post in Season 73 for the Growling Tigressses and in Season 79 for the Tiger Cubs.

However, the Juniors' Season 80 campaign coincided with the big news that former De La Salle University (DLSU) head coach Aldin Ayo will be taking the reins of the UST men's basketball program, replacing head coach Boy Sablan. Under Sablan, the Growling Tigers ended Season 80 with an eyesore 1-13 win-loss record.

But it isn't just the seniors team that Ayo is going to take care of. The non-Thomasian is now at helm of the UST basketball program which includes the Cantonjos-managed Tiger Cubs.

In January, reports have surfaced that Cantonjos' contract will not be renewed "regardless of result" due to Ayo's full revamp of the UST basketball program and Ayo has already touch-based with Season 80 Juniors MVP Cj Cansino without informing Cantonjos.

All Cantonjos wanted was respect. He recounted all his achievements and the sacrifices he made for the UST, but he still did not get the respect that he deserved.

"Bago ako maglaro sa UST ng UAAP, La Salle talked to me. No one knows that. Pero sabi ko kumbaga UST talaga puso ko that time. So kaya nga sabi ko 'worth fighting for ang UST' kaya lang mali lang ang bagong pumasok ngayon."

(Before I played for UST in the UAAP, La Salle talked to me. No one knows that. But I said UST is in my heart at that time. So I said 'UST is worth fighting for' but then the new person who came in is just wrong.)

"Kailangan ko lang naman – respect. Sabi ko ipaglalaban kita hanggang dulo. Pero yung ginawa mong ganito, wag ganoon. Napabayaan ko ang pamilya ko dahil diyan sa ginagawa ko [coaching]. And then ganito pa yung nakuha kong balik. I guess di naman deserving ata," said Cantojos.

(I only needed respect. I said that I would fight for you until the end. But what you did, it shouldn't be that way. I didn't focus on my family because of my coaching. Then this is what I get in return. I guess I don't think I deserve this.)

Despite his love and passion for school, Cantonjos announced that the UST's season-ending match against the National University Bullpups in the stepladder finals will be hi last with the Tiger Cubs.

"This is my last year naman eh, so kahit tirahin niyo ako or whatsoever, ayoko na rin naman eh. So ito na rin yung last na mag-cocoach ako para sa UST," said Cantonjos.

(This is my last year anyway so even if they're going to throw something at me or whatsoever, I don't want it anymore. So this is the last time I'll coach for UST)

"Mag-fifile na ako ng resignation para to be clear about it. Gawin kong official."

(I will file my resignation to be clear about it. I'll make it official.)

The Tiger Cubs ended the first round with a 5-2 record, but skidded down to 2-5 in the second round. UST's junior basketball team struggled with the lack of support from the school and even uncertainty that was lying ahead for their head coach as Ayo assumed full control.

"Sabi ko noong una, walang naniniwala na aakyat ng aakyat kami dito. Kumbaga yung support hindi balanced eh. Ang nangyari is naisantabi kami eh," said Cantojos.

(I said at first, no one believed that we would keep on stepping up. But then the support wasn't balanced. What happened was that we were sidelined.)

"Mga minor ito eh. Kailangan natin ng encouragement."

(These guys are minors. They need encouragement)

After facing defending champions Far Eastern University in the eliminations, the Tiger Cubs had renewed fire to keep on going with their graduating MVP Cansino trailblazing their path to the stepladder finals. With both teams tied at 7-7, UST defeated the Adamson Baby Falcons in overtime to snag a semifinals berth. This flame also saw the Tiger Cubs rally back from a 13-point deficit in the 4th quarter to edge out the FEU Baby Tamaraws by one point to set up a duel with twice-to-beat NU.

However, the Tiger Cubs ended their Cinderella run with a 19-point loss to the Bullpups.

"Well number one, I think na sobrang pagod na rin ang mga bata. Halos wala kaming pahinga after noong FEU game ng elimination, tuloy tuloy na rin ang practice kasi parang two days lang ang preparation tapos game kaagad. And then after that, close fight parang ubusan ng lakas iyan noong mga games," explained Cantonjos.

(Well number one, I think that the kids are super tired. We barely had any rest since the FEU elimination game, our practices were continuous because we only had two days of preparations then we had a game again. And then afer that, close fight so it's like the energy was used up in the games.)

With Cantonjos out for the coming seasons, the former Growling Tiger still thanks UST for the opportunities he had starting from when he was a player until he became the head coach of the Growling Tigresses and the Tiger Cubs.

But he has one challenge left for Ayo.

"Sana makapag-champion siya. Ma-break niya yung 14-0 namin."

(I hope he'll get a championship. That he'll break our 14-0 sweep.) – Rappler.com