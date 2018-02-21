The Ateneo Lady Eagles escape Adamson's floor D in 5 sets

Published 4:18 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo Lady Eagles slipped past the Adamson Lady Falcons in 5 sets, 25-18, 14-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-10, on Wednesday, February 21 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

As both teams traded attacks in the 5th set, the Ateneo Lady Eagles had the upper hand with minimal errors and empowered offense led by Jho Maraguinot and Jules Samonte to nab a 3-point lead, 11-8. The Lady Eagles closed out the match with a 3-0 run, punctuated by Maddie Madayag's block.

The Lady Eagles improve their record to 3-2 while the Lady Falcons fall to 2-3 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Maraguinot led the Lady Eagles with 15 points and 8 digs. Team captain Madayag chipped in 14 points off 7 attacks, 4 blocks and 3 aces, while Samonte also contributed 14 points.

Eli Soyud scored 19 points off 13 spikes, 4 aces and two blocks to lead the Lady Falcons.

The Lady Falcons blew their early 5-point lead as Maddie Madayag made 3 straight service aces to cut the deficit one and Deanna Wong's block tied the score at 10-all. A Ponggay Gaston attack nabbed the lead for Ateneo and sparked a 4-0 run that was ended by Soyud's spike.

Errors by Adamson prevented them from coming close to the Lady Eagles and Jules Samonte brought Ateneo to set point via an ace. A block by Wong gave the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead to the match.

The Lady Falcons redeemed themselves from the lackluster first set which saw them suffer from 7 unforced errors and 7 service aces from Ateneo. Adamson immediately pulled away to a 10-3 lead as Ateneo was plagued with poor floor defense. The Lady Falcons stretched it to a 10-point lead completing their 6-1 run.

Jema Galanza maintained the double digit lead at set point after scoring off the block and an attack error by Ateneo even the match at one set apiece.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles rallied back from their huge second set deficit as Kat Tolentino managed to tie the 3rd set at 6-all. Maraguinot's attack allowed the Lady Eagles to lead by the first technical timeout and Tolentino capped off the run again with a block, 12-9.

The Lady Falcons cut the deficit to one via Fhen Emnas attack, 15-14, but Adamson relapsed into their first set performance as back-to-back errors costed them the 3rd set.

The Lady Eagles failed to take the match after the Adamson Lady Falcons limited Ateneo to only 10 points, scoring 12 unanswered points to widen the gap, 22-10. Madayag's attack reignited the Ateneo offense to rally back with a 5-2 run capped off by Maraguinot's ace, 24-15. Galanza attack off the block managed to extend the match to a deciding set.

The Scores

Ateneo (3) – Maraguinot 15, Madayag 14, Samonte 14, Tolentino 10, de Leon 8, Wong 6, Gaston 3.

Adamson (2) – Soyud 19, Galanza 12, Dacoron 9, Permentilla 9, Paat 8, Emnas 4, Perez 3, Ponce 1.

– Rappler.com