Ateneo finally wins its first 5-setter of Season 80

Published 5:53 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Seven-time UAAP Women's Volleyball finals contender Ateneo Lady Eagles clinched their 3rd straight win of Season 80, but their performance is still not up to their standards.

"Mga C+," answered Jhoana Maraguinot when asked about the team's grade. "Nawawala sa focus especially pag nagkakamali yung team namin, di na masyado nakakapuntos, at saka [receiving] talaga [ang problema]."

(Around C+. The team loses its focus if we make a mistake. We don't get to score and also, receiving is really the problem.)

The 5th year Ateneo player was referring to the second and 4th sets of the match against the Adamson Lady Falcons. The Lady Eagles trailed by as much as 10 points, ending the second set with a score of 12-25 and 4th at 15-25.

Seeing the wide score gap, Maraguinot felt that she had the responsibility to rally back from the disadvantage due to her errors eraly in the 4th set. After Joy Dacoron brought the 4th set to a set point, 24-13, Maraguinot was able to enforce an attack and a service ace then Jema Galanza sent the match to a 5th set with an attack off the block.

"Nanggigil ako nung 4th set. Sobrang gusto kong humabol kasi ang laki ng lamang eh. Sobrang gusto kong habulin. Nakalimutan kong hindi ako pwede kapag nanggigigil. So after nun, kinalma ko yung sarili ko," said Maraguinot

(I became too eager in the 4th set. I wanted so bad to catch up because the gap was so big. I really wanted to catch up that I forgot that I can't be too eager. So after that, I calmed myself down.)

Heading into the 5th set, the Lady Eagles managed to escape the stalemate as Adamson fumbled with crucial errors and Ateneo regained confidence via the heroics of Maraguinot and Jules Samonte. Compared to their previous 5-setter games, the Lady Eagles maintained the lead and managed to close out the game with a 3-0 run.

"Unti-unti kaming umaangat," said Madayag. (We're slowly rising.)

Aside from setting a 3-game winning streak, the Lady Eagles won their first 5-setter of the season, proving that there are also points of improvement among the young members of the Katipunan-based squad.

"Siguro pinakita talaga namin na lumaban talaga kami compared sa other [5-setters] saka nakita naman na sobrang close yung scores and I guess nag-step up yung mga bata," said Madayag.

(I guess we really showed that we battled compared to the other 5-setters and we saw that the scores were really close and I guess the kids stepped up.)

With the Battle of Katipunan approaching on Sunday, February 25 at the Filoil Flying V Centre, the Ateneo Lady Eagles are looking to extend their winning streak to 4. – Rappler.com