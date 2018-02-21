The Lady Spikers are back to their winning form after absorbing their first setback from NU

Published 6:31 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers cruised through their match against the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in straight sets, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20, on Wednesday, February 17, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Desiree Cheng's attacks overwhelmed the Lady Warriors as she brought DLSU to the match point and closed out the sweep.

The Lady Spikers improve their record to 4-1 while the Lady Warriors fall to a winless 0-5 record in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Season 79 MVP Majoy Baron and Cheng led the Lady Spikers with 13 points apiece. Aduke Ogunsanya followed with 12 points.

Me-an Mendrez led the Lady Warriors with 12 points off 10 spikes, one block and one serve. Shaya Adorador chipped in 11 points.

The Lady Warriors managed to stay close to the defending champions as DLSU only pulled away with a 19-11 advantage thanks to a service ace by Kim Dy. Adorador powered UE's offense and capitalized on back-to-back errors to cut the deficit 4 points, 19-16.

A service error by UE brought the momentum back to DLSU and Ogunsanya's ace brought DLSU to set point, 24-18, before giving the Lady Spikers a 1-0 head start to the match.

The Lady Spikers managed to take control of the second set again as they immediately pulled away the lead after UE cut the deficit to two points, 13-11. Baron's frontline presence captained her team to the last stretch of the second set.

The reigning UAAP champions prevented a 3rd set collapse as they held a 18-11 over UE. The Lady Warriors cut DLSU's lead to 4, 21-17, as the Lady Spikers committed unforced errors that delayed their sweep.

The Scores

DLSU (3) – Baron 13, Cheng 13, Ogunsanya 12, Dy 8, Luna 6, Layug 2, Tiamzon 1, Ipac 1.

UE (0) – Mendrez 12, Adoarador 11, Rodriguez 5, Baliton 2, Abil 1, Catindig 1.

– Rappler.com