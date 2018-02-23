A confident Kai Sotto texts Coach Joe Silva before Game 1: 'Coach, abangan niyo na. Eto na. I got you, Coach. Makikita niyo na ang totoong Kai Sotto'

Published 8:09 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The undefeated Ateneo Blue Eaglets maintained the status quo as they handily dropped the Nazareth School of National University (NU) Bullpups, 86-70, in Game 1 of the UAAP Juniors basketball tournament finals in the FilOil Flying V Centre, Friday, February 23.

Gilas 2023 star prospect Kai Sotto was a full-on monster in his first-ever finals game, finishing with a rare triple-double of 22 points, 16 rebounds and 11 huge blocks off the bench.

Now in their 7th straight Finals appearance, the Bullpups appeared calm and composed during the first few minutes of the opening quarter, bursting out on a quick 14-6 run. Only Sotto, SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso managed to score on the Blue Eaglet side for the entire first frame as they ended with a 6-point deficit, 17-11.

Sotto managed to wake up the Ateneo crowd with a two-handed jam early in the second quarter, but Terrence Fortea silenced them immediately with a pull-up three on the other end to put the Bullpups up 10, 25-15. Fortea kept rolling with stops and buckets heading into a 30-17 NU lead. However, Sotto and the rest of Ateneo started to clamp up on the defensive end, blocking shots and picking key steals. Off their renewed intensity, the Eaglets launched a game-tying 14-1 run including 3 straight Jason Credo buckets to enter intermission at 31-all.

The game completely broke open in favor of the Eaglets by the third quarter, as Belangel and Ildefonso initiated a three-point party that resulted in a 17-0 run and a sudden 15-point lead, 50-35. All in all, Ateneo launched a 33-5 attack since NU led 30-17 in the second quarter. By then, there was nothing NU could do to recover.

To make matters worse for the Bullpups, Sotto recorded his 10th and 11th blocks late in the fourth quarter with Ateneo still up by 9, 75-66. As a final dagger, Sotto got a lucky bounce off a midrange jumper in the waning seconds of the game. He was promptly taken out of the game to a sea of claps from the Ateneo faithful.

But to head coach Joe Silva, this performance wasn’t a surprise anymore as apparently, Sotto called it long before the game.

“Kami ni Kai, we have a personal relationship,” he said. “He’d text me, I’d text him. He told me, “Coach, abangan niyo na. Eto na. I got you, coach. Makikita niyo ang totoong Kai Sotto.” True enough, he’s a man of his word.”

(“Kai and I have a personal relationship. He’d text me, I’d text him. He told me, “Coach, wait for it. This is it. I got you, coach. You’re going to see the true Kai Sotto. True enough, he’s a man of his word.”)

As for the 7-foot-1, 15-year old Sotto, he came mentally prepared for this moment and it physically showed.

“Yung mindset ko naman before the game, siyempre tanggalin na yung kaba, yung takot kasi araw-araw naming pinaghahandaan ito,” he said. “Araw-araw kaming nagpa-practice para diyan. Bakit pa kami kakabahan?”

(“My mindset before the game, of course, is to remove the jitters and fear because we have been preparting for this every day. Every day, we have been practicing for this. Why would we be nervous now?”)

In addition to Sotto’s obscene numbers, SJ Belangel also came through in fine style, tallying an all-around gem of 17 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals on 7/14 (50%) shooting with only two turnovers. Dave Ildefonso was no slouch either, adding 21 points, 7 boards and 4 assists with 4/7 (57%) triples in the win.

Meanwhile, Terrence Fortea paced the Bullpups with 21 points on 6/18 (33%) shooting. Star big man Rhayyan Amsali added a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards while Miguel Oczon added 13 points with 3 treys.

Now 1-0 in the postseason, Ateneo looks to finish off Season 80 blemish-free in Game 2 on Tuesday, February 27, still in FilOil in San Juan.

The Scores

ADMU (86) - Sotto 22, Ildefonso 21, Belangel 17, Credo 13, David 8, Escalona 3, Manuel 2, Angeles 0, Chiu 0, Jaymalin 0, Lopa 0

NU (70) - Fortea 21, Oczon 13, Amsali 11, Gonzales 8, Minerva 8, Malonzo 4, Manalang 2, Felisilda 2, Coyoca 1, Javillonar 0, Pangilinan 0

Quarter Scores: 11-17, 31-31, 61-51, 86-70

– Rappler.com