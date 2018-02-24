The winless UE Lady Warriors are currently managed by interim head coach Rod Roque

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws rode on their winning momentum to trounce the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in 4 sets, 25-20, 25-17, 24-26, 25-22, on Saturday, February 24 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

After the Lady Warriors made it a one-point game, 19-18, Celine Domingo capped off the run by bringing to set point against her former school in the 4th set, 24-22. Kyle Negrito connected for the attack that proved to be the game-winner of FEU.

The Lady Tamaraws improve to 3-2 while the Lady Warriors remain winless at 0-6 in the UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament.

FEU captain Bernadeth Pons led the team in scoring once again with 21 points that were all from spikes while making 24 excellent digs. Middle blocker Domingo followed with 19 points off 11 spikes, 6 blocks and two aces.

Me-an Mendrez topscored for the Lady Warriors with a season high of 21 points off 18 spikes, 2 blocks and an ace. Shaya Adorador followed with 18 points. Kathleen Arado defended the floor with 40 excellent digs and 15 receptions.

The UE volleyball teams are now both managed by UE's UAAP Board of Managing Directors representative Rod Roque, who will act as the teams' interim head coach

Tied at 19-all in the first set, the Lady Tamaraws brought it to a 22-19 advantage. After bringing it to a set point, FEU committed a service error, 24-20. A misreceive by Me-an Mendrez allowed FEU to nab a 1-0 advantage.

Shaya Adorador lifted the Lady Warriors as her offensive contributions allowed UE to clinch their first lead in the second set, 11-10. Bernadeth Pons managed to take back the lead via an offspeed attack and a spike down the middle, 18-15.

The Lady Warriors cut the deficit to one, but the Lady Tamaraws pulled away to close the set punctuated by a distribution error by UE off Pons' attack.

Starting strong in the 3rd set, the Lady Warriors led early until FEU tied it at 7-all. After the Lady Tamaraws edged UE by one, 8-7, Jana Sta Maria was stretchered out of the court after twisting her right ankle off a bad landing on the opponent's foot.

The Lady Warriors rallied back midway in the 3rd set to tie the score at 19-all. The Lady Tamaraws were two points away from securing their second sweep of the season, but UE scored 3 unanswered points to tie it again at 23-all.

Mendrez' attacks brought it to set point twice and her service ace closed out the 3rd set in favor of the Lady Warriors.

Failing to sweep the the match, the Lady Tamaraws got off to a 8-3 lead in the 4th set. The Lady Warriors responded with 6 unanswered points capped off by an Adorador ace and Mendrez check ball that tied the game at 10-all.

UE's improved blocking gave them the fighting chance to push the game to a 5th set, tying the score at 12-all. The Lady Tamaraws escaped the stalemate with a 3-1 run, 13-16.

FEU (3) – Pons 21, Domingo 19, Guino-o 12, Basas 12, Villareal 8, Negrito 4, Malabanan 2, Hernandez 1, Carandang 1.

UE (1) – Mendrez 21, Adorador 18, Abil 4, Catindig 3, Rodriguez 3, Olarve 1, Baliton 1, Bendong 1.

