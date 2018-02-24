Adamson Lady Falcons earn De Jesus' praise for their 'all-out' performance

Published 12:30 AM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Dy was not lying when she said that the De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers weren't back at 100%.

Long-time UAAP Women's Volleyball cellar-dwellers Adamson Lady Falcons – who also finished Season 79 with a 1-13 record – pulled off the biggest upset by far this season as they defeated the reigning champions in 4 sets on Saturday, February 24.

DLSU Lady Spikers head coach Ramil de Jesus continued to shake his head as a result of the game, and it all boiled down to the character of the team. De Jesus firmly believes that a player from La Salle – being a 10-time champion team – should manifest the characteristics of a champion team.

However, that was not what the Lady Spikers did, according to De Jesus. He just had to put it into harsh words that the Lady Spikers have never heard before:

"Well dapat kapag suot mo ang jersey ng La Salle dapat larong La Salle ang gagawin mo, hindi 'yung, sabi ko nga kanina, parang ang suot mo isang team lang sa barangay eh. Pambarangay lang ang laro 'nyo. Doon lang kayo bagay, hindi kayo bagay sa UAAP," said De Jesus.

(Well if you were to wear the jersey of La Salle, you should exhibit the performance of La Salle, not like what I said that you wore the jersey of a team from a barangay. Your play is like for a barangay. That's what suits you. You don't fit in the UAAP.)

But being a champion coach, the Adamson Lady Falcons earned De Jesus' praise for their "all-out" performance. He felt the aggressiveness of Air Padda's squad that translated to their "eagerness to win."

"Well 'yung talo namin sa NU breaks 'yun eh. Ito definitely nakita natin na mas aggressive ang Adamson – floor defense, attacks and even sa service, blocks. So lahat ng skills aggressive sila, which is gusto nila manalo," said De Jesus.

De Jesus admitted that despite her impressive start, DLSU's starting setter Michelle Cobb still lacked the maturity that star setter Kim Fajardo had to propel the team to back-to-back championships. Cobb was out-set by Adamson's Fhen Emnas who made 43 excellent sets compared to her 29.

De Jesus believes in Cobb's capabilities that she will be able to mature in time through her experiences in the UAAP.

"May mga times na ‘yung mga decision making niya hindi match doon sa situation na nangyayari and then siguro makukuha pa yun sa mga experiences niya dito sa UAAP bago mag-matured," said De Jesus.

(There are times that her decision making cannot match the situation that's happening and then most probably she'll be able to get more experiences in the UAAP before she will mature.)

De Jesus has done his part to provide a wakeup call for his team and it is now up to the Lady Spikers to respond to that call as they will square off against their UAAP Finals rival – the Ateneo Lady Eagles, on Saturday, March 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com