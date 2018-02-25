The Ateneo Lady Eagles are on a 4-game winning streak after their victory in the Battle of Katipunan

Published 4:11 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo Lady Eagles emerged as the winners of the Battle of Katipunan as they defeated the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, 28-26, on Sunday, February 25, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

This marks the first straight-set victory of the Lady Eagles.

Tots Carlos extended the set twice by scoring off the block at both times in the last stretch of the 3rd set. Even after Kat Tolentino's error gave UP their first set point, Carlos' back-to-back attack errors closed out the game in favor of Ateneo.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles stand at 4-2 while the Lady Maroons fell to 1-4 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Jules Samonte led the Lady Eagles with 15 points off 12 spikes, two blocks and one ace. Deanna Wong made 33 excellent sets compared to UP's 11 from Ayel Estranero.

Carlos topscored for UP with 20 points, while Isa Molde finally stepped up with 16 points off 14 spikes and two aces.

The Lady Eagles got off to a 4-0 start until Carlos' attack clinched an early lead for UP, 8-7. Maraguinot's back-to-back attacks sparked a 6-1 run capped off by an ace by Samonte, 14-11.

After Isa Molde cut Ateneo's lead to one twice, the Lady Eagles managed to pull away as Bea de Leon's attack down the middle brought it to set point and Maraguinot ended the first set with an ace.

The Lady Eagles rode on their first-set momentum to lock down the Lady Maroons with an 11-4 advantage. UP collapsed after attempting to rally back as Carlos committed 3 straight attack errors, 20-12. As the Lady Eagles were two points away from taking the second set, UP got a fighting chance when Maddie Madayag fumbled with back-to-back errors, 23-19.

Aces by Carlos and Abbie Lim cut the deficit to two points, 24-22, but Ateneo's set point advantage allowed Maraguinot to end the second set and give the Lady Eagles a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Maroons attempted to turn the tables around with a strong 4-1 start to the 3rd set. As the Lady Eagles closed in, UP middle blocker Jessma Ramos sprained her right ankle after accidentally landing on Tolentino's foot and was then brought back to the dugout.

UP Lady Maroon Jessma Ramos sprained her right ankle when she accidentally landed on Kat Tolentino’s foot. She is now being brought to the dugout. @RapplerSports #UAAPVolleyball pic.twitter.com/lRdcF9VyRh — Bee Go (@beebeego09) February 25, 2018

Errors cost the lead for UP as Ateneo went ahead by two, 20-18, in the last set. Trailing by one in the 3rd set, 20-21, the Lady Eagles secured a 22-21 advantage after Jho Maraguinot's attack and Marian Buitre's error. The Lady Maroons were two points away from taking the set until Maraguinot tied it at 23-all and Jules Samonte brought it to match point for the Lady Eagles.

The Scores

Ateneo (3) – Samonte 15, Maraguinot 11, Madayag 9, De Leon 9, Tolentino 7, Wong 1.

UP (0) – Carlos 20, Molde 16, Layug 7, Cailing 2, Estranero 2, Buitre 1, Lim 1, Rosier 1.

– Rappler.com