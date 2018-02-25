NU Lady Bulldogs remain on top of the league with a perfect 5-0 record

Published 6:28 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs continued their undefeated run, defeating the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses in 4 sets, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 28-26, on Sunday, February 25 at the Filoil Flying Centre

The Lady Bulldogs escaped the 4th set's back and forth action thanks to Jaja Santiago's back-to-back attacks that brought it set point, 24-22. Roselyn Doria commited a crucial service error that allowed Sisi Rondina to extended the set twice.

Audrey Paran's attack sailed wide gave the Tigresses their first set point. Santiago tied the score at 26-all and Risa Sato's block closed out the game for NU.

The Lady Bulldogs are now standing at a 5-0 record while the Tigresses fall to 2-3.

Santiago led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points off 16 spikes, two aces and one block while making 5 excellent digs.

Rondina powered the Tigresses' offense with 25 points.

The Lady Bulldogs rode with their undefeated momentum as they got off to a 5-1 start to the first set. Christine Francisco's quick attack sparked a 5-1 run for the Tigresses to cut the deficit to two, 21-19. The Lady Bulldogs locked them down right after with 4 unanswered points that were closed out by Risa's Sato's attack and an error from UST.

Rondina's ace clinched the lead for UST early in the second set. The Tigresses capitalized on NU's errors to enforce a 11-2 run punctuated by two aces from Carla Sandoval.

The Lady Bulldogs took two points, but the Tigresses raced to an 11-point lead, 22-11. UST reached set point due to Santiago's double contact error. A service error by Aiko Urdas evened the match at one set apiece.

The Tigresses collapsed early in the 3rd set as their errors gave away the first 5 points of NU. After leading 7-0, Risa Sato committed a service error and Rondina went for the kill to give the Tigresses their second point.

The Tigresses rallied back to trim the deficit to 3 points off a Sandoval check, 11-8. The Lady Bulldogs responded with a 5-2 run to pull away the lead, 16-10. The Lady Bulldogs took the 2-1 advantage as a Rondina's attack fell short that gave NU the set point, 24-18. Audrey Paran's service error eventually saw UST captain Shannen Palec mistakenly go onto the service line.

The Tigresses got off to a 4-0 start in the 4th set and led all the way until errors halted their momentum and NU managed to tie the score it at 16-all.

The Scores

NU (3) – Santiago 19, Urdas 10, Doria 9, Paran 9, Sato 5, Nabor 4, Singh 1.

UST (1) – Rondina 25, Sandoval 12, Francisco 8, Pacres 7, Palec 3, Bicar 2, Bangad 2, Teope 1.

– Rappler.com