Published 8:19 PM, February 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo Lady Eagles continue their race back to the top as they earned their 4th straight win and first sweep of the season over the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons on Sunday, February 25.

Starting setter Deanna Wong is among the Lady Eagles who are slowly fitting into their new positions, but she carries the greatest burden: taking the place of Jia Morado.

Morado was the UAAP Season 77 Best Setter and has always been the bitterest rival of De La Salle University's (DLSU) 3-time Best Setter Kim Fajardo.

As both Morado and Fajardo have graduated, archrivals Ateneo and La Salle have to rely on their young setters Wong and DLSU's Michelle Cobb.

For Wong, she is lucky to have Morado as her mentor, who is helping her in building up her confidence from a "nerve-racking" start of the season.

"Ate Jia talked to me about it naman na parang no expectations lang. Just play my game and confidence talaga ang kailangan (Confidence is really needed)," said Wong.

Wong definitely made a statement in her game against UP as she made 33 excellent sets compared to Ayel Estranero who only made 1/3 of the Cebuana's production.

As of Sunday, February 25, Wong ranks 2nd behind Cobb in the race for Best Setter, tossing up an average of 8.27 per set while Cobb makes 8.36 per set.

Wong has widely been compared to Cobb as both setters debut in their first rivalry match where maturity will matter. The Ateneo starter knows very well who she will be up against, but the thought of "playing her own game" is ingrained to her mind.

"I mean I’m not really thinking into comparing myself with others naman, but that’s what I’ve been hearing and Michelle Cobb is a great setter naman. So ano lang my goal naman is for us to win the championship so parang just play our game lang, play my game and laro lang (just play)," said Wong.

Wong had significant contributions in the UAAP Season 79 Ateneo-La Salle finals series as a libero and has continuously been working on shifting back to a setter – her natural position during high school in Cebu.

Despite having this advantage, Ateneo's setter knows that she will be holding more responsibility compared to last season.

"I think the difference lang is ako ang magdadala ng laro unlike the libero na parang sa back." said Wong. (I think the only difference is that I will be carrying the play unlike being the libero who is only at the back.)

"Play as a team lang talaga and be happy and heart strong."

Both Ateneo and La Salle will be heading into the match tied at 4-2 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball standings. They will face each other on Saturday, March 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com