Published 10:02 PM, February 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University's (FEU) middle blocker Celine Domingo left no mercy for her former team, the Univeristy of the East (UE) Lady Warriors, with a 19-point production on Saturday, February 24.

Domingo last played for UE in Season 78 and served her residency in Season 79 before she was able to debut as a Lady Tamaraw.

The dynamic duo of FEU captain Bernadeth Pons and Chinchin Basas continue to power the Morayta-based squad's offense, but Domingo has already provided immediate impact since the start of the season.

Domingo is the second leading best blocker of the UAAP behind National University's Jaja Santiago as of Sunday, February 25, tallying a total of 17 kill blocks and averaging 0.77 blocks per set. In the game vs UE, the middle blocker's 19 points consisted of 11 spikes, 6 blocks and two aces, earning the praise of head coach George Pascua.

"Yung knowing naman middle blocker siya, ‘yun naman ang trabaho niya. Na-achieve naman niya ang expectation ko sa kanya na maka-block," said Pascua

(She knows that she's a middle blocker, that's her job. She achieved my expectation of her to block.)

Being a former Lady Warriors herself, Domingo also sympathized with the newly-managed UE team whose former head coach Francis Vicente left due to personal reasons. UE board member Rod Roque is now taking charge of the Lady Warriors until the end of the season.

"Actually noong nalaman ko, nagulat ako eh. Bakit? Bakit ganoon kabilis? Pero siyempre di ko naman alam yung reason kung bakit pero siyempre masakit nga iyon if ever na nagsisimula palang yung season, ganoon na nangyari," said Domingo.



(Actually when I found out, I got shocked. Why? Why is it that fast? But of course, I don't know the reason why but of course it would hurt if ever because the season is just starting and that's what already happened.)

Domingo still keeps in touch with her former team mates, especially Me-an Mendrez, who turned out to be her best friend in the team. Mendrez was even the one who lifted the Lady Warriors against FEU as she topscored for her team with 21 points.

"As usual, clap clap ako sa kanya. Galing talaga niya," said Domingo of Mendrez. "Kami talaga yung besties noong na sa UE pa ako kaya sobrang happy ko for her."

(As usual, I clap for her. She's really good. We were really the besties when I was still in UE so I'm really happy for her.)

Although Domingo does not talk about volleyball with the other Lady Warriors, she personally sees that UE has the capability to improve from being cellar-dwellers in the past seasons and adjust to a new system under Roque.

"Lahat umaangat. Nakikita naman natin na lahat talaga nag-iimprove. Lahat talaga ng team pantay-pantay ngayon," said Domingo

"Alam ko kayang kaya nila yan (adjusting to a new coach). Malakas sila. Kilala ko sila and alam ko na lalaban pa sila throughout the season."

(Everyone is raising their level. I see that everyone is improving. All the teams are even now. I know that they can adjust to a new coach. They're strong. I know them and I know that they will fight throughout the season.) – Rappler.com