Published 7:24 PM, February 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Nazareth School of National University (NU) Bullpups denied a rare season sweep for the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eaglets by winning a crucial Game 2, 70-67, in the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, February 27.

The stars were out in full force early on for Ateneo, as Mythical Five members SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso boosted the Eaglets with a 7-0 run. NU caught up, however, and fished two early fouls on Belangel, who was forced to sit down for the remainder of the quarter. Ateneo’s woes continued as Ildefonso was called for back-to-back turnovers and NU’s Miguel Oczon drained a go-ahead triple, 21-19.

Oczon continued to wax hot in the second, as he nailed a 4-point play to put the Bullpups up 6, 27-21. However, NU would not score for the next 8 minutes, as the Eaglets vaulted away to a 16-2 run which included Kai Sotto’s first 2 blocks and scrappy play that put star Bullpup Rhayyan Amsali out of commission for the quarter. However, NU recovered enough to close the gap to one at halftime, 34-35.

Controversy struck – quite literally – at the 7:54 mark of the third period, when NU’s Cyril Gonzales dove to the Eaglets bench in pursuit of a loose ball. Ateneo’s Tanedo ignited a fight when he struck Gonzales’ head, prompting the NU swingman to kick his shin in retaliation. After a lengthy review, Gonzales, Allan Tanedo and teammate Amchel Angeles were all tossed from the game. However, after another review minutes later, both Ateneo players were called back and their fouls were downgraded to technical fouls, which were then both assessed to Ateneo head coach Joe Silva. However, despite the two technicals, Silva remained in the game. Meanwhile, NU’s Gonzales remained ejected.

With that mess behind them, both teams went back-and-forth for the remainder of the period, ending in a one-point lead for Ateneo, 48-47.

The game reached a fever pitch in the final frame, as Paul Manalang drained a go-ahead triple to put NU up two, 50-48. The Bullpups maintained their awareness and baited Sotto’s blocks possession after possession, opening up the post for easy buckets.

After back-to-back Belangel buckets, Michael Malonzo nailed two clutch free-throws, which was followed by a tough stepback from Joaqui Manuel. However, Malonzo immediately answered with a drive to the lane to put NU up one, 68-67.

Following the Ateneo timeout with 5 seconds remaining, Jason Credo called Ildefonso for the inbound, but Malonzo successfully intercepted it for the game-sealing bucket on the other end.

For one last time, both teams will return to FilOil for the deciding Game 3 on Friday, March 2.

Oczon led the team both in heroics and scoring 17 points with 4 triples. Amsali fought back his injury and nailed a double-double of 11 points and 13 boards (10 offensive). Paolo Javillonar also muscled his way to 8 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

On the Ateneo end, Ildefonso topscored with 14 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Sotto, meanwhile, was thoroughly planned for and was limited to 10 points, 8 boards and 5 blocks, effectively halving his monster Game 1 triple-double of 22 points, 16 boards and 11 rejections. Belangel was also held to 10 points, 4 rebounds and a lone assist due to early foul trouble.

The Scores

NU (70) – Oczon 17, Amsali 11, Malonzo 10, Javillonar 8, Manalang 7, Minerva 7, Fortea 4, Gonzales 3, Coyoca 3, Felisilda 0, Pangilinan 0

ADMU (67) ­– Ildefonso 14, Sotto 10, Belangel 10, Credo 7, Manuel 6, David 6, Escalona 5, Angeles 5, Chiu 4, Diaz 0

Quarter Scores: 21-21, 34-35, 47-48, 70-67. – Rappler.com