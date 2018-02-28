The Lady Maroons have been losing in straight sets in their previous games since the opening game win vs UE

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons put a halt to their losing streak by defeating the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses in 4 sets, 31-33, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12, on Wednesday, February 28 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

This is UP's first win since their opening game win against the University of the East Lady Warriors. The Lady Maroons have been losing in straight sets in their previous games.

The Lady Maroons controlled the whole 4th set, shutting out the Tigresses with an 8-point lead, 17-9. Maris Layug's block brought it to set point while Isa Molde scored off the block to clinch the victory.

UP and UST are now tied at 2-4 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Tots Carlos scored a season high of 32 points off 27 spikes, 3 blocks and two aces. Molde followed with her own season high of 24 points.

Sisi Rondina continued to lead the UST with 23 points all from attacks, while making 9 excellent digs. Christine Francisco followed with 12 points off 7 spikes, 3 blocks and two aces.

After trailing 19-10, the Lady Maroons capitalized on UST's errors midway in the first set and raced to cut the deficit to one, 23-22, with a 12-4 run. The Lady Maroons extended the set 5 times off UST's errors. The Tigresses took the match on their 3rd set point as Carla Sandoval's ace gave them the 1-0 lead to the match.

Both teams got off to a tight second set until UP gained advantage via Isa Molde's and Tots Carlos' efforts. UST's errors also gifted them with free points that allowed them to pull away to a 3-point lead, 18-15.

The Lady Maroons were at set point when the Tigresses rallied back to cut the deficit to one, 24-23, via Sandoval's crosscourt hit. A block by Ayel Estrañero gave UP its first set win since their opening game against UE.

The Tigresses blew their early lead in the 3rd set as UST tied the score at 12-all and continued their 9-0 run capped off by a Carlos attack off the block. The Lady Maroons managed to stretch it to a 10-point lead at set point, 24-14.

After Dindin Pacres and Rondina combined for back-to-back points to cut the deficit, Carlos closed out the set and gave UP at 2-1 advantage.

The Scores:

UP (3) – Carlos 32, Molde 24, Layug 7, Buitre 6, Cailing 6, Estranero 1.

UST (1) – Rondina 23, Francisco 12, Pacres 10, Sandoval 8, Palec 4, Bicar 1.

