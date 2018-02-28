The NU Lady Bulldogs now have a 5-1 record in the season

Published 6:40 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws stunned the previously-undefeated National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in 4 sets, 25-22, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20, on Wednesday, February 28 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

After finishing the 3rd set up by 12 points, the Lady Tamaraws rode on their winning momentum and took full control of the 4th set. Bernadeth Pons’ back-to-back attacks brought it to set point, 24-19, and an attack error by Roma Doromal cost NU its first loss.

FEU improves its record to 4-2, while NU's record is stained with one loss, 5-1 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Pons led the FEU Lady Tamaraws with 18 points all from spikes and Chinchin Basas followed with 16 points off 12 spikes, two blocks and two aces.

Risa Sato topscored for the Lady Bulldogs for the first time this season with 14 points off spikes while making 11 excellent digs. Jaja Santiago followed with 13 points.

The Lady Bulldogs got off to a 7-2 start in the first set, but the Lady Tamaraws were able to tie it at 7-all via a Chinchin Basas ace. NU was able to break away from the stalemate and were 4 points away from taking the first set with a drop by Jasmine Nabor and a Risa Sato quick.

The Lady Tamaraws rallied back with a 5-1 run capped off by back-to-back attacks by Celine Domingo.

The Lady Buldogs took control of the second set as they held a comfortable 4-point lead, 21-17, until the Kyle Negrito extended the set at 24-all. Urdas' attack brought it to set point and Santiago evened the match at one-set apiece.

FEU dominated the 4th set as they pulled away to a 8-point lead capped off by a Celine Domingo ace. NU's defense continued to struggle as Heather Guino-o fired back-to-back aces that made it a double-digit lead for FEU, 23-11. Pons' heroics finished the set to give FEU a 2-1 advantage.

The Scores

FEU (3) – Pons 18, Basas 16, Domingo 12, Negrito 9, Villareal 6, Guino-o 5, Malabanan 2.

NU (1) – Sato 14, Santiago 13, Doria 11, Urdas 8, Nabor 4, Singh 1, Paran 1.

– Rappler.com