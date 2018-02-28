Ravena will be recuperating sting from appendicitis during the first meeting of Ateneo and DLSU

Published 10:38 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo rookie Dani Ravena will miss the first matchup of archrivals Ateneo Lady Eagles and De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 3 due to appendicitis.

The libero suffered a stomach pain on Tuesday morning, February 27 and was rushed to the hospital. Ravena underwent surgery as well.

The youngest of the Ravena family posted on a photo of herself on the hospital bed with dextrose strapped onto her arm.

Thank you for all you prayers!!! love you all pic.twitter.com/ZWOnrWkrzi — Dani Ravena (@ravenadani) February 27, 2018

Ravena tallied a total of 42 excellent receptions with an efficiency rating of 26.27%. Despite being the top libero of Ateneo, she will have to leave her duties to Ria Lo, Vanessa Baguiwet and Sydney Eleazar. – Rappler.com