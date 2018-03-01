FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup participant Juan Gomez de Liaño will mark his return to the half-court for UP

Published 12:21 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural UAAP 3x3 basketball will tip off on Sunday, March 4 at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

3x3 basketball will make its debut this Season 80 as a demonstration sport that will incude both men's and women's divisions.

The favorites to watch out for in the men's division are the University of the Philippines team composed of the GDL brothers, Jun Manzo and Gelo Vito and the De La Salle University team fortified by Season 79 Rookie of the Year (ROY) Aljun Melecio, Batang Gilas members Santi Santillan and Andrei Caracut and Justine Baltazar.

Season 80 champions Ateneo de Manila University will be deployings its members from Team Glory Be, including JBL 3-point shootout champion Dan Wong.

Only University of Santo Tomas did not field a men's team.

Season 80 ROY Juan Gomez de Liaño also donned the colors of the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup in Chengdu, China.

In the women's division, the 4-peat champions National University Lady Bulldogs will be led by MVPs Jack Danielle Animam (Season 80) and Afril Bernardino (Season 78).

Here are the official rosters:

– Rappler.com