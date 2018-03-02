Ateneo Blue Eaglets Belangel and Ildefonso are still overjoyed for winning the UAAP junior basketball championship

Published 8:42 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While the Ateneo Blue Eaglets are on top of the world right now after clinching the UAAP Juniors basketball championship over the NU Bullpups, they soon have to face the crashing reality that they have now lost the services of graduating Mythical 5 members SJ Belangel and Dave Ildefonso.

And while there have been rumors flying around on where the young studs would write their next basketball chapter of their lives, both have decided to remain tight-lipped for the time being.

Before reporters in the press room could even field questions for the newly-crowned champions, head coach Joe Silva got the ball rolling.

“Unang tanong, saan ka magka-college?” he jokingly said to a surprised Belangel. (“First question, where will you attend college?”)

“Graduation muna! Lapit na,” Belangel replied. (“Graduation first! It’s near.”)

Ildefonso was similarly just all smiles in response to the million-dollar question.

“Few days muna! Few days,” said the son of PBA legend Danny Ildefonso. “Basta by the end of March, may decision na ako.” (“[Give it] a few days first! By the end of March, I’ll have a decision.”)

Pressed on further for an answer, Ildefonso shared a few scenarios he has imagined based off real life. “Minsan iniisip ko 'yung Teng brothers (Jeron and Jeric) na magkalaban (DLSU and UST),” he added. “At minsan iniisip ko rin ‘yung tatlong Ildefonso sa isang team (NU). So I’m weighing that out. I’m almost there to a decision.”

(“Sometimes, I think about the Teng brothers who were rivals, and sometimes, I also think about three Ildefonsos in one team.”)

In the meantime, both Belangel and Ildefonso are just thankful that they eventually emerged as champions after a massive roadblock created by the Game 2 finals loss.

Belangel summed up the euphoria in one word: “Masarap.” (“Feels good.”)

“Sabi nga nina Kuya Mike (Nieto), once na nanalo na, doon niyo na malalaman [yung feeling],” he added. (“Like what brother Mike said, once you win, that’s where you’ll know the feeling.”)

Ildefonso was likewise a happy man. “’Yung mga past Eaglets na nakasama ko for the past three years, I think this is a fitting ending for them and for us.” he said. (“For the past Eaglets whom I have been for the past three years, I think this is a fitting ending for them and for us.”)

Belangel closed the curtain on his Juniors career with 16 points and 8 rebounds in the 63-58 win and was responsible for the game-sealing free-throws in the crucial endgame. Ildefonso added 13 points and 9 boards including the final free-throw to clinch the championship.

Along with Finals MVP Kai Sotto, the two young guns rounded up the Ateneo Eaglets trio in the Season 80 Mythical 5 with Belangel in the top 3 race for the Season MVP until the final game of eliminations. – Rappler.com