The UST Tigresses skid to a 3-game losing streak

Published 4:07 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Far Eastern University Tamaraws (FEU) swept the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20, on Saturday, March 3, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tigresses attempted to prevent a sweep as they kept close to the Lady Tamaraws in the 3rd set. A block by Jeanette Villareal brought it to match point and the Tigresses fumbled with their distribution that surrendered the match to FEU.

The Lady Tamaraws improve to 5-2 with their 4th straight win while the Tigresses fall to 2-5 with their 3rd straight loss in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tourament.

Chinchin Basas and Celine Domingo led the Lady Tamaraws with 8 points apiece. Captain Bernadeth Pons tallied 7 points while taking care of the back row defense with 9 excellent digs and 10 receptions.

Carla Sandoval topscored for the Tigresses with 12 points off 9 spikes, two blocks and UST's only ace while making 8 receptions. Sisi Rondina followed behind with 11 points all from spikes while making 11 excellent digs.

After trailing 2-5 early in the first set, Shannen Palec's attack took lead for UST, 8-7. FEU rallied back with a 9-0 run that saw the Lady Tamaraws go up by 6 points, 11-6 before Dindin Pacres ended UST's scoring drought.

The Lady Tamaraws continued to lock down the Tigresses as Carly Hernandez brought it to set point and Pons's off-speed attack gave FEU a 1-0 lead to the match.

After FEU got off to a 7-3 start to the second set, Sisi Rondina's attack cut the deficit to one and a double contact error by FEU tied the score at 7-all. Rondina took the lead with an attack through the block, 8-7, which saw FEU explode with a 10-1 capped off by back-to-back errors by UST.

The Lady Tamaraws were two points away from taking the second set but the Tigresses raced from a 23-13 disadvantage and Rondina's attack trimmed FEU's lead to 3. Crucial errors by UST cost them the second set, giving FEU a 2-0 advantage in the match.

The Scores

FEU (3) – Basas 8, Domingo 8, Pons 7, Negrito 7, Guino-o 6, Malabanan 5, Villareal 3, Hernandez 2.

UST (0) – Sandoval 12, Rondina 11, Pacres 5, Viray 4, Francisco 4, Bicar 3, Palec 2.

– Rappler.com