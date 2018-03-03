Despite absentees in the crucial match, Ateneo captain Maddie Madayag believes that they weren't totally helpless

Published 9:46 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was a tale of bad timing that spelled misfortune for the Ateneo Lady Eagles as they snapped their 4-game winning streak in their loss against archrivals De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 3.

Head coach Anusorn "Tai" Bundit was absent in today's crucial game, as his father-in-law's one year death anniversary coincided with the UAAP Women's Volleyball finals rematch.

Aside from Bundit, rookie libero Dani Ravena did not only miss today's game, but she will also be out for two to 4 weeks due to appendicitis. Ravena underwent a laparoscopic appendectomy procedure on the night of Tuesday, February 27, which was the same day she was confined in the hospital.

Fresh from the surgery, Ravena was left at the bench, donning her number 1 jersey. The libero just had to watch the game from the sidelines as she was still feeling a lot of pain even from walking.

"Super gusto ko pumasok. Naka-jersey ako pero syempre bawal. 'Yun nga, dun ko mas nafeel na ayun nga, I really want this. Sana mas mabilis 'yung recovery ko kasi, if I can help the team, it's a big part," said Ravena.

(I super wanted to go in. I was in my jersey, but of course, I'm not allowed. That's when I felt that I really want this. I hope that my recovery will be faster because if I can help the team, it's a big part.)

The Lady Eagles suffered with floor defense as many of their attack errors came from low attacks. Both Ateneo middle blockers Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon agreed that their main problem in the game was with their receptions.

"Sobrang clear naman (It was so clear), it was just the receive. How many aces did they have? O, tignan mo? Sabi nga ni coach Sherwin that our score isn't too low. Kayang-kaya. Wala, receive lang talaga. (See? Coach Sherwin said that our score isn't too low. We can do it. It's really the receive). [It's like giving] away 4 points per set," said de Leon.

"Receives obviously. Wala si Dani. Crucial player, kahit rookie palang siya. Sobrang kita naman wala talagang receive," said team captain Madayag.



(Receives obviously. Dani wasn't there. She's a crucial player even though she's just a rookie. We can obviously see that there was no receive.)

The Lady Eagle roster was further trimmed as opposite spiker Ponggay Gaston sprained her ankle, thus being unable to relieve Jules Samonte from the rotation.

Madayag, however, admitted that even though she and de Leon were middle blockers, they could've stepped up their blocking responsibilities to make up for the team's poor reception.

"Di naman helpless (being a middle blocker) kasi kung hindi naman kami makapalo ni Bea, at least nababawi naman namin sa blocking," said Madayag.

(We're not helpless because if Bea and I can't spike, at least we could've made up for it in blocking.)

The Lady Eagles will await coach Tai's return on Monday, March 5, and it will be back to training for them as the second round eliminations will start on Wednesday, March 7.

Ateneo stands at a 4-3 record in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament as the first round comes to a close. – Rappler.com