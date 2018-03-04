Finishing on top of the first round is important, but the Lady Bulldogs set their sights on continuing it in the second round

Published 5:49 PM, March 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Lady Bulldogs made history in the name of National University (NU), finishing the first round with their best start and at solo first place standing.

The Lady Bulldogs repeated their 6-1 standing from Season 76 by winning nearly all their matches. Their lone loss was to the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in their penultimate match of the first round.

This is the first time in NU history that they to tow the UAAP women's volleyball field entering the second round.

"Well, it's really, really important for us. Kasi sabi nga namin, today we'll celebrate kasi first time na nag-rank one tayo (We were saying that today we'll celebrate because it is the first time we ranked number one)" said head coach Babes Castillo.

Castillo is happy with the way that the Lady Bulldogs responded to the loss to FEU. The straight set win was not only a "wake-up call" but it also proved the extent of the team's character.

"Yung loss namin, hindi lang siya wake-up call, but it says so much about us. Ang daming sinabi tungkol sa amin, kung hanggang saan ba talaga kami, hangga't saan pa namin pwedeng i-push ang sarili namin," said Castillo.

(Our loss was not only a wake-up call, but it says so much about us. It said a lot of things about us, where we are up to, up to where can we push ourselves.)

"I'm very happy with how the team is responding sa kanilang mga experience. From Jaja all the way kila Audrey, all the way kila Aiko."

(I'm very happy with how the team is responding to their experiences. From Jaja all the way to Audrey and all the way to Aiko.)

The Lady Bulldogs don't plan on stopping as they are expecting a more competitive second round. For team captain Jaja Santiago, it's like going "back to zero" with all the changes she is expecting.

"Actually yung round 2, back to zero naman talaga 'yan. Marami pang magbabago, so siyempre expect pa rin. Kailangan i-expect pa rin ng team namin na babawi at mas lalakas pa 'yung mga makakalaban namin, at magbabago sila ng strategy," said Santiago.



(Actually the round 2, it's really back to zero. A lot of things can happen so of course we still expect. The team needs to expect that our competitors will make it up and become stronger and their strategies will change.)

Compared to their previous UAAP campaigns, Santiago believes that the Lady Bulldogs will not collapse in the second round this time with her team's renewed confidence and the new system that Castillo has implemented.

"Yung new system ni coach na inimplement sa amin, sobrang nakikita ko na talagang andoon na, nage-engage na talaga 'yung lahat. Towards the second round, hindi ko nakikita 'yung team ko na pababa. Mas nakikita ko 'yung team ko na paakyat," said Santiago.



(With the new system that coach is implementing on us, I really see that it's there, they're all engaging. Towards the second round, I don't see my team going down. I see it more that they'll go up.) – Rappler.com