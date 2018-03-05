Bartlett announces his decision via his Twitter account

Published 8:54 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former National University (NU) Bulldogs guard Jordan Bartlett has decided to commit to the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers, Monday, March 5.

The Fil-Am guard announced his decision via Twitter, stating that he picked La Salle “after a lot of prayer, consideration and workouts with other teams.”

After a lot of prayer, consideration and workouts with several teams, I am proud and blessed to announce that I will continue my UAAP career with the De La Salle Green Archers. Thank you all for the love and support during my transition. #SZN82 pic.twitter.com/cqlsjToUSl — Jordan Bartlett (@halfaflip) March 5, 2018

The decision came two months after Bartlett announced that he would leave the Bulldogs program last January 8, also via Twitter.

Thank you for giving me a home here in the Philippines pic.twitter.com/Ej671vAXPc — Jordan Bartlett (@halfaflip) January 8, 2018

In his lone season under the program and under head coach Jamike Jarin, Bartlett averaged 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 11.3 minutes a game. Coincidentally, his career-high came when he faced the Green Archers in the first round of UAAP’s Season 80, where he tallied 23 points off the bench in a high-scoring 115-109 defeat.

Bartlett’s move is a breath of fresh air for a La Salle squad that has been plagued with controversies and key departures since their Season 80 finals loss against the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles.

He will now serve one year of residency in La Salle before being able to suit up for Louie Gonzales’ squad in Season 82. – Rappler.com