While Cansino's juniors career abruptly came to an end, his career as a UST Tiger is apparently just about to begin

Published 9:55 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no packing of bags in España as the reigning UAAP Juniors MVP CJ Cansino of the UST Tiger Cubs has decided to stay and commit with the Growling Tigers on Monday, March 5.

In a tweet by newly-appointed UST head coach Aldin Ayo, he is seen posing with Cansino inside the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion. The post has the caption “Cub -> Tiger.”

That’s all the confirmation you need, really.

The graduating Cansino has been the major driving force of the Tiger Cubs high school team this season, posting league-high averages of 24.6 points and 12.9 rebounds with an accumulated 88.4 statistical points (SPs), 18 SPs ahead of Season 80 Finals MVP Kai Sotto.

He also threaded the 7-7 Tiger Cubs through the playoff needle, besting Adamson University in a knockout match for the 4th seed and the Season 79 champion Far Eastern University in the first game of the stepladder. His UAAP Juniors career would end, however, at the hands of eventual finalist Nazareth School of National University.

While his Juniors career abruptly came to an end, his career in UST is apparently just about to begin once again. – Rappler.com