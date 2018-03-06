Who will advance to the UAAP Season 80 Volleyball playoffs?

Published 6:20 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The second round of UAAP Season 80 Volleyball will begin on Wednesday, March 7.

Heading into another round of eliminations, the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs finished solo first place with a 6-1 record in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. The defending champions De La Salle University Lady Spikers and Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws tied at 2nd place with 5-2.

In the men's tournament, reigning champions Ateneo Blue Eagles, NU Bulldogs and the FEU Tamaraws are in a 3-way tie at first place with a 6-1 record.

The playoffs are scheduled to take place on April 18 at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Women's Volleyball

Men's Volleyball

Play-offs and Finals

– Rappler.com