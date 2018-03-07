The UST Tigresses crash to a 4-game losing streak

Published 4:25 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Univeristy of the East (UE) Lady Warriors earned their first back-to-back victory since Season 74, beating the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses in 4 sets, 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 26-24, on Wednesday, March 11, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Tigresses were at set point, 22-24 when the Lady Warriors answered back with a 4-0 run to take the match.

The Lady Warriors' last back-to-back win was in Season 74 against the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons.

UE improved its record to 2-6 while the Tigresses crashed to a 4-game losing streak, dropping to a 2-6 record in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Me-an Mendrez topscored with 21 points while Shaya Adorador followed with 15 points off 13 spikes and two aces. Kath Arado made 28 excellent digs and 32 receptions.

Sisi Rondina led the scoring for UST with 25 points off 24 spikes and an ace. Alina Bicar made 39 excellent sets and Rica Rivera made impact in the floor defense with 17 digs and 12 receptions in her return from injury.

The match saw also the return of UST outside hitter Milena Alessandrini from her shoulder injury.

After trailing 12-13, UST's Tin Francisco was forced to be subbed out due to pain on her right ankle.

As the UST Tigresses trail 12-13, Tin Francisco was subbed out due to pain on her right ankle. #UAAPSeason80 | via @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/tTfbp6bpSW — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 7, 2018

The Tigresses exploded with 7 unanswered points with the last 4 attacks coming from Rondina, 19-15. Shaya Adorador's attack halted the scoring drought for UE and Judith Abil scored with an attack and an ace to cut the lead to one, 18-19.

After tying it at 19-all, both teams traded attacks until UE rallied back from a 21-23 deficit with 4 straight points to take the first set off a block on Carla Sandoval and she followed with an attack straight to the net.

The Tigresses controlled the second set pulling away to a 15-9 advantage. The Lady Warriors responded with 3 straight points, punctuated by Me-an Mendrez' back-to-back aces. Dindin Pacres lifted the Tigresses with a personal 3-0 run and was also responsibile for evening the match at one-set apiece after a Seth Rodriguez service error.

UST rode with its second set momentum as it took an early 11-4 lead over the Lady Warriors. After Francisco brought it to set point, 24-20, UE raced to set point with a 5-0 run capped off by a Rondina attack error, 25-24. As a Pacres wide attack gifted UE with their 3rd set point, Abil closed out the 3rd set and gave UE a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Lady Warriors pulled away to a 7-point lead early in the 4th set capped off by an ace by Judith Abil,12-5. UST rallied back from the deficit to cut the lead to two via Francisco’s attack, 16-14. The Lady Warriors’ errors and Rondina’s efforts surrendered the lead to UST, 20-19.

The Scores

UE (3) – Mendrez 21, Adorador 15, Abil 10, Rodriguez 10, Baliton 8, Arado 2, Catindig 1, Bendong 1.

UST (1) – Rondina 25, Pacres 18, Francisco 10, Bangad 6, Viray 6, Sandoval 4, Bicar 3.

– Rappler.com