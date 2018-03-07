The Lady Eagles halted FEU's 4-game winning streak, turning back the team that defeated them in their opening game

Published 6:20 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo Lady Eagles swept the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17, on Wednesday, March 7, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Eagles led all the way in the 3rd set and Jhoana Maraguinot's back-to-back spikes closed out the match in favor of Ateneo.

Both Ateneo and FEU stand on identical 5-3 records in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Maraguinot led the Lady Eagles with 15 points off 14 spikes and one block. Kat Tolentino followed with 11 points all from attacks.

Chinchin Basas topscored for the Lady Tamaraws with 10 points while Cel Domingo followed with 7 points.

The Lady Eagles surprised the crowd in starting opposite spiker Ponggay Gaston as a libero. The Lady Tamaraws had a 3-0 head start to the match before Ateneo raced to the first technical timeout capped off by a Jules Samonte ace, 8-5.

Kat Tolentino lifted the Lady Eagles to 6-point lead, 20-14 and an attack error by Bernadeth Pons gave Ateneo the set point, 24-18, which was eventually closed out by Bea de Leon.

The Lady Eagle rode on their first set momentum unitl their errors brought the second set to a tie at 16-all. As they trailed FEU 18-19, Maddie Madayag scored 3 unanswered points to take the lead. De Leon brought it to set point and an attack error from Basas gave Ateneo the 2-0 lead in the match.

The Scores

Ateneo (3) – Maraguinot 15, Tolentino 11, Samonte 8, De Leon 7, Madayag 6, Wong 2.

FEU (0) – Basas 10, Domingo 7, Pons 5, Guino-o 3, Malabanan 3, Villareal 3, Negrito 2, Cayuna 1.

– Rappler.com