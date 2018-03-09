According to the second-year setter, she was pointing at the line to indicate the ball was in

Published 9:24 PM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – DLSU Lady Spikers sophomore Michelle Cobb, who this season has become La Salle’s main setter, was a hot topic on social media following her team’s victory over the Ateneo Lady Eagles last weekend.

Although Cobb herself admitted that her performance wasn’t perfect, she helped steer DLSU to a 4-set win over its biggest rival which gave La Salle a 5-2 record at the conclusion of the UAAP Season 80 first round.

The 5-foot-3 and a half Cobb finished the game with 22 excellent sets and recorded 6 points, the most impressive of which came off a block against 6-foot-3 Kat Tolentino at the end of the second set.

Michelle Cobb already has that signature La Salle swag #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/dE8006uy1f — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) March 4, 2018

After blocking Tolentino, Cobb was seen pointing on the other side of the volleyball court which sparked outrage from some infuriated fans on social media who argued that it was a lack of sportsmanship.

Swag is okay

Winning a play is okay

But laughing while the other is hurting is not okay https://t.co/Y9CJWDc5SV — Carly Grae (@carlygrae_15) March 3, 2018

ang dirty ng attitude tehgurl https://t.co/yTJPInl0PR — ™️red™️ (@pbriones11) March 3, 2018

There’s a big difference between “SWAG” and yabang, diba Michelle Cobb? #RiseBeyondAteneo pic.twitter.com/c87LBqy3vL — Jas (@Jasfertoviaz) March 3, 2018

Talking to Rappler on Thursday, March 8, Cobb clarified that her finger-pointing wasn’t aimed at Tolentino.

“It was the line, actually,” she said. “I was saying, ‘Oh, that’s in!”

As for what else she was saying – which some viewed as trash talk – Cobb explained that she was just screaming “Yeah!” after scoring the crucial point for the defending champions.

The second-year player admitted she had deactivated her Twitter account weeks ago and was oblivious to the criticism she was receiving online, but heard of the news through text messages from her family and friends.

Previously unaware that it had become a “big thing,” Cobb was also tagged on Facebook posts and discovered she had become a trending topic.

“Nothing was intentional,” she said.

“I feel like it was part of the game. It was part of the game plan also that you have to bring 100% attitude in the game. If ever I offended someone, or the Ateneo crowd, I mean, it’s just part of the game – even in other sports. I feel like I was just doing my part.”

And again, Cobb clarified that she wasn’t pointing at Tolentino. “It was the line, because it was in.”

Cobb finished the first round as the fourth best setter and the top server in the UAAP. Although there have been moments when her lack of experience was on display, she’s had more highs than lows in her first year as a starter, including a barrage of services which helped DLSU sink UP in their first encounter.

But Cobb is aiming for a better showing in her team’s final 7 games, aware of her important a role she plays for the Lady Spikers’ championship retention bid.

“I still have a lot of things to work on. During the first round, I was able to get to know myself more and what I can do and what I can’t do. Coming into the second round, I’m more sure of what I’m doing and I’m more sure of what my teammates are doing, what our team is capable of doing.”

La Salle will immediately have a tough test to open the second round as it faces an NU team which topped the league standings. The Lady Bulldogs also handed DLSU its first loss of the season, led by the league’s best blocker in Jaja Santiago.

“Of course, yeah, we are,” Cobb answered when asked if La Salle is looking for retribution after the result of its first-round, 5-set loss at the hands of National U.

She also said that the Lady Spikers are confident with the rematch approaching, given the team’s current perspective.

“It started with how we prepared for the Ateneo game. The whole week, last week, everyone had a clean slate. It was very light. Even if physical training was hard, the feeling was very light, very positive. We carried it this week.

“Yung mantra na, ‘Positive lang lagi,’ yun feel ko yung naging key nang last game. So I think we’re just going to continue doing it.”

(The mantra of, ‘Think positive always,’ I feel, was the key in the last game. So I think we’re just going to continue doing it.) – Rappler.com