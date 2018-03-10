LSDC–Street will aim for back-to-back titles

Published 4:51 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 80 Street Dance Competition will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Defending champions La Salle Dance Company (LSDC) – Street team will be vying for their 4th title after besting runner-ups UP Street Dance Club (2nd) and UST Prime (3rd) in Season 79.

After missing out two seasons, National University will return to the competition with NU-Underdawgz donning the blue and gold once again.

The complete list of participants are as follows:

Follow Rappler Sports on Twitter for live updates. – Rappler.com