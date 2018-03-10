The Lady Bulldogs pick up their 2nd loss of the season

Published 6:34 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers prove why they are the reigning champions with a revenge game.

The Lady Spikers turned back the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, 27-25, 27-25, 25-16 on Saturday, March 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Spikers assumed control of the 3rd and final set. The Lady Spikers were 3 points away from taking the match but their errors and an attack by Jaja Santiago derailed them, 22-16. Arianne Layug’s crosscourt spike sealed the match for DLSU.

In their previous game, the Lady Bulldogs stained DLSU's record in 5 sets as Santiago brought the deciding set to a second match point, capped off by an Aiko Urdas ace.

The Lady Spikers are now tied at first place with the Lady Bulldogs with a 6-2 record in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Kim Dy led Lady Spikers with 14 points off 9 spikes, 3 aces and two blocks. DLSU made a total of 13 aces against NU in 3 sets.

Santiago topscored for the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points from 11 spikes and two aces while making 9 excellent digs.

NU attempted to shift the momentum as they led 17-10 in the second set. The Lady Spikers responded with another 9-2 run as Dy lifted them to tie the score twice, 19-all.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to pull away, but the errors allowed Dy to tie it at 23-all again. Desiree Cheng’s heroics doubled DLSU’s lead in the match with back-to-back crosscourt spikes.

The Scores

DLSU (3) – Dy 14, Cheng 13, Baron 11, Ogunsanya 9, Tiamzon 6, Layug 2, Cobb 2, Luna 1.

NU (0) – Santiago 13, Sato 11, Nabor 5, Doria 5, Urdas 4, Paran 2, Doromal 1, Singh 1.

– Rappler.com