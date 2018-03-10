The Lady Falcons skid down to a two-game losing streak

Published 4:31 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons emerged as the winners of the 5-set thriller (25-18, 14-25, 25-19, 21-25, and 16-14) against the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday, March 10, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Chiara Permentilla and Tots Carlos traded attacks in the 5th set, and Mylene Paat's quick gave Adamson the match point. Carlos' back-to-back attacks brought UP to match point and Ayel Estranero's drop sealed the win for UP.

The Lady Maroons stand at 3-5, while the Lady Falcons fall to 4-4 and are on a two-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Carlos led the Lady Maroons with 22 points off 20 spikes and two blocks. The Lady Maroons also made a total of 10 aces that were led by Estranero and Abbie Lim with 3 aces apiece.

Jema Galanza topscored for the Lady Falcons with 19 points while making 12 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs. Permentilla followed with 17 points including 4 aces.

The Lady Maroons took the first set as Carlos brought it set point and Rem Cailing gave UP the 1-0 match advantage with an ace.

The Lady Falcons recovered in the second set as they pulled away with an early 12-5 lead. Jema Galanza maintained the double digit lead until the set point and a block by Lea Perez evened the match at one set apiece.

Adamson failed to hold onto their momentum as Marian Buitre and Carlos lift the Lady Maroons to a 20-8 advantage which was also punctuated by Abbie Lim's two aces. Chiara Permentilla stopped the bleeding for Adamson and followed it with 3 aces to complete the Lady Falcons' 7-1 run, 22-19.

Isa Molde sparked the run again for UP as they closed out the 3rd set with an Ayel Estranero ace and a Carlos attack.

Tied at 12-all in the 4th set, Adamson escaped the stalemate as they brought it to the second technical timeout up by 3, 16-13. After cutting the deficit to two, 20-18, the Lady Maroons failed to receive the attacks from Permentilla and Galanza, pushing the match to a 5th set.

Early errors from Adamson gave UP a 5-3 advantage in the 5th set. Joy Dacoron brought it to a stalemate at 5-all until a Fhen Emnas error gave UP a 3-point cushion, 9-6. A wide attack by Tots Carlos tied the set again at 9-all, and Soyud brought the set to its 3rd equalizer at 12-all.

The Scores

UP (3) – Carlos 22, Molde 18, Buitre 12, Estranero 7, Layug 4, Lim 3, Cailing 3.

AdU (2) – Galanza 19, Permentilla 17, Paat 14, Dacoron 7, Emnas 7, Soyud 6, Perez 2.

– Rappler.com