The FEU Street Alliance clinch their first UAAP Streetdance championship

Published 3:11 PM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The FEU Street Alliance claimed the UAAP Season 80 Streetdance Competition title at the Mall of Asia Arena Sunday, March 11.

Despite the group being formed only last January, FEU managed to take home the crown in its first podium-finish since the contest's inception in 2011 with a score of 85.75 points.

About their old-school gangster theme, FEU coach Randell San Gregorio said it was the first concept he had in mind and he did not want to choose another theme since they were "pressed for time."

The La Salle Dance Company-Street, which was gunning for a record 4th Streetdance title, lost the throne they occupied last year with a score of 79.5.

La Salle used an emoji-themed routine in its title-retention bid.

The UP Streetdance Club slipped to 3rd place from their second-place finish last year after tallying 78.6.

UP is tied with La Salle as the winningest schools in UAAP Streetdance with 3 championships apiece.

UST Prime finished with 75.6 points for 4th place.

The UE Street Warriors ended up at 5th place following their performance that earned a score of 72.2.

The Company of Ateneo Dancers maintained their 6th-place finish from last year with 69 points.

After 3 straight years of finishing at the bottom, the NU Underdawgs improved to 7th with a score of 67.5.

Adamson Cast slipped to last place with 57.5 points.

