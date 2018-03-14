The Lady Spikers are on a 3-game winning streak after the victory

March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers repeated their sweep over the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons, 25-15, 25-19, 25-10, on Wednesday, March 14 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

In the 3rd and last set, the Lady Spikers crushed UP's hopes of taking the set as they rallied back from a 5-9 deficit to tie the score at 10-all. Aduke Ogunsanya's attack in the middle closed out DLSU's latest 7-2 run that surrendered the match to the Lady Spikers.

The Lady Spikers are on a 3-game winning streak now stand at 7-2 while the Lady Maroons fall to 3-6 in the UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament.

Desiree Cheng lifted the Lady Spikers in the first set as she made 4-of-5 of the team’s aces alone with the last one giving a 10-point lead and the set point to DLSU, 24-14.

Tin Tiamzon’s check ball closed out the set for DLSU after Tots Carlos sent an attack to prevent the Lady Spikers from easily taking the set.

Kim Dy continued Cheng's momentum from the service line as she scored 3 straight aces that gave the Lady Spikers an early 3-point lead in the second set, 7-3. The Lady Maroons answered back with a 6-2 run that tied the score at 9-all.

Isa Molde managed to cut the deficit to one after DLSU pulled away, 15-14 until the Lady Spikers scored another massive 6-1 run, 21-15. The Lady Maroons cut DLSU's lead to 3 before Cheng scored off the block and Aduke Ogunsanya's ace gave the Lady Spikers a 2-0 advantage in the match. – Rappler.com