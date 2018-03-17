Both teams stand on identical 6-3 records in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament

Published 6:48 PM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo Lady Eagles defeated the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs with a vengeance in straight sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17, on Saturday, March 17 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

As both teams traded attacks in the last set, the Lady Eagles finally escaped the stalemate with a huge 7-0 run punctuated by Bea de Leon's 3 straight blocks.

NU is now on a two-game losing streak as they are swept by the UAAP finalists DLSU and Ateneo in their first two games of the second round.

The results of this match enforce a 3-way tie among Ateneo, NU and Far Eastern University as the 3 teams stand on identical 6-3 records in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

In their first round matchup, the Lady Eagles rallied back from a 0-2 start but were at the mercy of Jasmine Nabor's 3 straight service aces in the 5th set that sealed the win for NU.

On Saturday's game, team captain Maddie Madayag led the team with 13 points off 6 spikes, 6 aces and one block. Ateneo accumulated a total of 11 team blocks 5 of which came from de Leon and 14 team aces.

Jaja Santiago led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points of 13 spikes, two blocks and an ace.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled on the service line as they committed 3 straight service errors in the first set. NU's defense also suffered as they allowed Ateneo to slip away with 6 aces alone in the first set.

Jhoana Maraguinot's attack went through the block to bring Ateneo to set point, 24-22, and an error from NU gifted the Katipunan-based squad with the first set.

The Lady Eagles rode on their first set momentum as it rained with 4 aces early in the second set to give them a 12-7 advantage. After NU took two points, Maraguinot answered back with a personal 3-0 run, capped off by a drop by Bea de Leon and an NU setting error for an 8-point lead, 17-9.

NU sparked a quick rally that cut the deficit to 5 points, but 4 unanswered points punctuated by two aces from Kat Tolentino gave Ateneo the 2-0 lead in the match.

The Lady Bulldogs nabbed the lead early in the 3rd set and pulled away to an 11-7 advantage. Jules Samonte's offense lifted Ateneo's 7-3 comeback which took the lead at 14-13.

– Rappler.com