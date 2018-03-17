The University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses will be looking to rise from the ranks in their following games

Published 5:03 PM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 5 straight losses, the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses finally nabbed a victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons in 4 sets, 19-25, 29-27, 25-20, 25-16, on Saturday, March 17, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Rallying from a one-set deficit, the UST Tigresses never looked back in the 4th set and led all the way. Alina Bicar fired an ace that brought it to set point and Milena Alessandini ended the match for the Golden Tigresses.

Both teams now stand at identical 3-7 records in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

The Lady Maroons had a 5-0 start to the game until the Tigresses nabbed their first lead at 11-10 via a Tots Carlos attack error. UP only pulled away after the second technical timeout and Buitre’s back-to-back attacks gave UP a 1-0 lead to the match.

UST found their hopes again in the second set as they were 4 points away from taking the set. 21-19. UP answered back with 3 straight points to take the lead, 22-21.

Milena Alessandrini’s efforts brought UST to set point, 24-23. Carlos tied the score at 24-all and Buitre nabbed the set point for UP with an ace.

The thriller continued as both teams traded attacks and errors that brought UP to set point 3 more times. Rondina and Francisco combined for back-to-back attacks and a wide attack by Molde evened the match at one set apiece.

UST rode on the momentum as they got off to the 15-7 advantage in the 3rd set. The Tigresses collapsed as their errors fueled UP’s 7-0 run that was eventually halted by Roselyn Rosier’s attack error.

The Tigresses recovered to pull away with 4-0 run. Alessandrini’s service error and an ace by Carlos delayed the set until Caitlin Viray’s attack gave UST a 2-1 advantage in the match. – Rappler.com