AJ Lim and Erika Manduriao are named the MVPs of UAAP Season 80 lawn tennis tournament

Published 12:08 AM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's mission accomplished for the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Lady Tennisters who completed sweeps of the UAAP Season 80 lawn tennis tournament to nab the titles on Saturday, March 17, at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The Red Warriors earned their second straight championship with a 3-0 team-tie domination of the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Reigning MVP AJ Lim swept veteran Ino Canlas in the 2nd singles match, 6-1, 6-1.

As for the UST Lady Tennisters, they ended their 4-year title drought as they rallied back from a one-match deficit with Ateneo Lady Eagles in a 3-1 team-tie win.

UST team co-captain Kendies Malinis was the only one who dropped a match against Ateneo's 5th year player Khrizelle Sampaton in the first singles match. The Lady Eagle gracefully exited the UAAP with a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

But Sampaton's win was not able to set the tone for the Lady Eagles' finals campaign, as Ateneo failed to extend it to a 5th match. UST captain Genevieve Caorte and Danica Bautista bested the Lady Eagle duo of Jana Pages and rookie Carmen So for the championship, 6-3, 6-3.

The bridesmaids of the tournament made surprise returns to the lawn tennis finals in Season 80. The Lady Eagles were wallowing in a 2-6 record in Season 79 and last appeared in 2011. The Blue Eagles have not made it into the finals in 17 years.

As consolation, Blue Eagle Bong Gonzalez and Lady Eagle Martina Bautista took home the Rookie of the Year awards.

UE's Lim earned back-to-back MVP titles in the men's division, while UST's Erika Manduriao was eventually named the MVP in the women's division.

Manduriao was sent in as a substitute for injured veteran Ingrid Gonzales, and she paired up with Precian Rivera. The duo managed to clinch UST's first win in the team-tie with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. – Rappler.com

