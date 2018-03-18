The Adamson Lady Falcons prevent a sweep by the UE Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 80 elimination round

Published 4:27 PM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons snapped their two-game losing streak as they defeated the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in 5 sets, 19-25, 25-11, 16-25, 25-16 and 15-12, on Sunday, March 18, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

After the tight back-and-forth action early in the 5th set, the Lady Falcons escaped the stalemate with 4 unanswered points, 8-4. The Lady Warriors rallied back with a 4-1 run capped off by a Me-an Mendrez attack to cut the deficit to one, 9-8.

UE's errors allowed Adamson to pull away until back-to-back attacks by Me-an Mendrez brought it back to a one-point game, 12-11. Jema Galanza's crosscourt shot brought it to match point for Adamson and Mylene Paat ended the Lady Falcons' woes as her attack secured the match for them.

With the win, the Lady Falcons improved to 4-5, while the Lady Warriors fell to 2-7 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com