The DLSU Lady Spikers solidify their hold on the top spot with an 8-2 record

Published 7:07 PM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers sparked a comeback to defeat the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws in 5 sets, 25-17, 21-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-5, and secure a playoff spot on Sunday, March 18, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Spikers blanked the Lady Tamaraws early in the 5th set with a 5-0 start until FEU middle blocker Celine Domingo halted the momentum with a kill block on Tin Tiamzon's attack. After the Lady Tamaraws cut the lead to two with Desiree Cheng's error, the Lady Spikers' experience allowed them to pull away with a huge 8-1 run.

DLSU solidified its hold on the top spot with an 8-2 record, while FEU fell to 6-4 in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com