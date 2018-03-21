(UPDATED) Ateneo defeats UE in 4 sets again in the second round

Published 3:58 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Ateneo Lady Eagles earned their 3rd straight win over the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in 4 sets, 25-14, 18-25, 25-13, 25-18, on Wednesday, March 21, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Ateneo assumed control of the 3rd set as Jhoana Maraguinot brought it to match point with a 7-point lead and Bea de Leon’s block closed the match for the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Eagles stand at 7-3 while the Lady Warriors fall to 2-8 in the UAAP Season 80 Women’s Volleyball tournament.

Kat Tolentino topscored for the Lady Eagles with 22 points off 16 spikes, 5 blocks and an ace. Deanna Wong made 50 excellent sets in this match.

Shaya Adorador led the Lady Warriors with 21 points off 19 spikes and two aces.

Both teams traded errors early in the set until Ateneo escaped the stalemate with a 7-0 run, 17-10. Ateneo brought it to set point with a 10-point lead via Maddie Madayag’s attack, 24-14. An attack error gave Ateneo the 1-0 lead to the match.

The Lady Warriors turned the tables around in the second set as they led the whole set over the Lady Eagles. After Tolentino cut the lead to one with back-to-back attacks, Adorador led the Lady Warriors in the last stretch and evened the match at one set apiece.

Ateneo dropped its first set of the second round to UE as they swept Far Eastern University and National University in the previous matches.

UE got off to an early 5-2 start as they rode on their 2nd set momentum until Tolentino’s attack tied the score at 6-all and her ace took the lead for the Lady Eagles. Tolentino’s efforts continued throughout the set, lifting Ateneo to set point, 24-13. Madayag’s ace gave Ateneo the 2-1 advantage in the match.

The Scores

Ateneo (3) – Tolentino 22, Maraguinot 16, Madayag 13, Samonte 11, de Leon 5, Wong 4.

UE (1) – Adorador 21, Mendrez 10, Abil 7, Rodriguez 5, Baliton 4, Bendong 1, Arado 1, Catindig .

– Rappler.com