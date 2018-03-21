The Lady Eagles continue aiming for the Season 80 finals berth

Published 5:19 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After the 0-2 start to the season, the Ateneo Lady Eagles are on their 7th win in their last 8 games.

Opening the second round with two sweeps against Far Eastern University and National University, the Lady Eagles are continuing their winning ways even if they dropped the 2nd set to the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors on Wednesday, March 21.

"Medyo no one was talking kasi inside the court and then ayun tuloy, it led to reception errors. Receive, and defense," Ateneo captain Maddie Madayag.



(No one was kind of talking inside the court and then there, it led to reception errors. Receive, and defense.)

"I think, the atmosphere of the second set, it was low. But it's good we bounced back in the 3rd and 4th," said Kat Tolentino.

The Lady Eagles know very well not to underestimate the Lady Warriors who were becoming stronger since interim head coach Rod Roque took over. (READ: Taking the reins: Rod Roque making a difference in UE Volleyball).

With Rod Roque taking charge until the end of Season 80, the Roque-led Lady Warriors have already matched former head coach Francis Vicente's record of two wins in a season as they bested the Adamson Lady Falcons in the first round and extended it to a two-game winning streak against the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.

"They're a strong team. All the teams now are really close in the level of play. I think if we can control our game, that's what really counts. Just not play to the other team's pace," said Tolentino.

In her second UAAP season, Tolentino has been a more consisent fixture in the Lady Eagles' rotation, especially in the second round.

On Wednesday's game, Tolentino exploded with her season-high of 22 points from 16 spikes, 5 blocks and an ace.

Tolentino admitted that she started slow in the first round, but she has proven that she has stepped in the second round.

"Yeah I think for me I started off slow in the first round. I kind of realized once the second round started that I have to step up, being one of the older girls, and one of the seniors," said Tolentino.

The Canadian Filipino is in her 4th year, but she missed Season 78 due to her 3rd ACL tear in her volleyball career.

As they are one win away from securing a playoff spot, the Lady Eagles still set their sights on making the Final 4 and eventually the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball finals.

"I think our goal, even from the beginnning of the season is to reach the Finals. Of course. It's no different now. We're still hoping to get to the Finals," said Tolentino.

The Ateneo Lady Eagles will square off against the co-blue birds Adamson Lady Falcons on Sunday, March 25, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com