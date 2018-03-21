The Lady Bulldogs are now on a 3-game losing streak

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons stunned the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in 4 sets, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 25-13, on Wednesday, March 21, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

After giving up a chance for their second sweep, the Lady Falcons led all the way in the 4th set, locking down the Lady Bulldogs by the second technical timeout, 16-8. Mylene Paat's attack brought it to a 10-point lead and Jasmine Nabor's short attack surrendered the match point to Adamson, 24-13.

Lea Ann Perez's block on Risa Sato allowed the Adamson to win the match.

The Lady Falcons improve their record to 5-5 while the Lady Bulldogs skid down to a 6-4 off a 3-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

NU won their first set in the second round in the 3rd set of Wednesday's game, as the Lady Bulldogs were swept by UAAP finalists De La Salle University and Ateneo. – Rappler.com