Published 9:28 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Midway through the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tounament, we have already seen what head coach Airess Padda has done for Adamson to lift it from being one of the cellar-dwellars of UAAP Volleyball since Season 77.

The Californian formally became the head coach of the Adamson Lady Falcons in Season 79 and was tasked to rebuild the team that has tumbled to back-to-back 7th place finishes. However, the Lady Falcons finished at 8th place with only one win over the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors during her first year of coaching.

In Season 80, things have turned around for the Adamson Lady Falcons as they have claimed 5 wins with Padda as of Wednesday, March 21.

Being the only woman head coach post among the schools in the UAAP, Padda will be dropping by the Rappler office to talk about how her role in Philippine sports can empower and inspire women, especially in volleyball. – Rappler.com