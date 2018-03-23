Coach Air Padda tattoo is engraved with a design of a lifeline and a volleyball in the middle

Published 2:45 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - During the Rappler Talk with Adamson Lady Falcons head coach Airess Padda on Thursday, March 22, she revealed her tattoo that represented what she loves doing until this day.

Dressed in her usual collared shirt uniform during the games, no one notices the mark on her left bicep that is engraved with a design of a lifeline and a volleyball in the middle.

“Ball is life,” said Padda.

Padda showed off her tattoo when she was asked about the rising popularity of volleyball even with basketball being a fixture of Filipino culture.

“You get it? Ball is life,” said Padda about the tattoo she got in Coron, Palawan last December.

The Lady Falcons head coach dropped by the Rappler office to talk about women empowerment in volleyball.

Watch the full video here: Rappler Talk Sports: Airess Padda on women empowerment in volleyball. – Rappler.com