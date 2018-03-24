The Lady Maroons fall to a two-game losing streak

MANILA, Philippines – After dropping one set, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws turned back the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons in 4 sets, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22, on Saturday, March 24, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Lady Maroons attempted to prevent FEU from taking the match by nabbing an early lead in the 4th set via Isa Moldes' back-to-back aces. The Lady Tamaraws raced back to take the lead with Bernadeth Pons scoring a personal 3-0 to lift FEU midway through the set, 16-12

After Tots Carlos brought it to a one-point game, FEU pulled away with an advantage, capitalizing on UP's poor floor defense until Jeanette Villareal brought it to match point, 24-20. UP managed to take two more points before Villareal hit the game-winning crosscourt shot.

The Lady Tamaraws improved their record to 7-4, while the Lady Maroons fell to a two-game losing streak with a 3-8 record in the UAAP Season 80 Women's Volleyball tournament.

Pons and Villereal scored 15 points apiece as the latter produced an all-around offensive output off 7 spikes, 5 blocks and 3 aces. Kyle Negrito made 46 excellent sets to bolster FEU's offense.

Carlos topscored for the Lady Maroons with 23 points off 19 spikes, 3 blocks and one ace. Ayel Estranero covered the floor with 23 excellent digs and 18 excellent receptions.

The Lady Maroons got off to a hot 7-1 start that was stretched to 20-11. With UP 5 points away from taking the set, FEU rallied back to cut the deficit to 3, 24-21. A Carlota Hernandez service error surrendered the first set to UP.

The 2nd set opened to a tight match between both teams until Kyle Negrito's back-to-back aces sparked an 11-2 run for FEU. UP failed to limit the Lady Tamaraws' offense, which evened the match 1-1.

The Lady Tamaraws rode on their 2nd set momentum as FEU pulled away from the early stalemate with Celine Domingo's attack that gave a 3-point lead by the 2nd technical timeout. Villareal's blocking continued to lift FEU and Heather Guino-o's ace sealed the 6-point lead, 21-15

A service error to Isa Molde brought FEU to set point. Carlos attempted to spark a rally, but FEU eventually clinched the 2-1 advantage in the match. – Rappler.com