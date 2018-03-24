Reigning champions Lady Spikers remain on top of the standings

Published 5:51 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers cruised through the game against the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in straight sets, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12, on Saturday, March 24, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The defending champions aimed to finish off the game as they held a 12-1 lead over the Lady Warriors midway through the game capped off by a Desiree Cheng ace.

After UE cut the deficit, Cheng's heroics stretched the lead to double-digits via back-to-back aces, 23-12. Season 79 MVP Majoy Baron sealed the win with a drop.

The Lady Spikers remain on top with a 9-2 record, while the Lady Warriors are at the verge of being eliminated with a 2-8 record in the UAAP Women's Volleyball tournament. – Rappler.com